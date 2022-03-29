Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital LP, has acquired Fascor and LCS, the companies announced Monday.

Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics and parcel. Fascor is a leading provider of proprietary supply chain execution software solutions; LCS is a systems integrator. The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.

The acquisitions were announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

"Hy-Tek's acquisitions of Fascor and LCS broaden our offerings as the predominant player in material handling and integrated systems," Grooms said. "With FASCOR, Hy-Tek helms the supply chain, delivering robust, agile, affordable execution, transportation and inventory management software solutions. LCS, a long-standing Hy-Tek partner, expands our IS reach.

"Committed to growth, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join us."