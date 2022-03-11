Threadline Acquires Fellow Fastener Fab Supplier Atlantic Bolt

The merger of the two Charlotte-based companies will increase production capacity and enable them to compete at greater scale.

Mar 11th, 2022
Threadline Products
Threadline Abi Logo 2

CHARLOTTE, NC — Threadline Products, a fastener fabrication company serving the industrial and construction industries, as well as original equipment manufacturers, announced Feb. 23 the acquisition of fastener fabricators Atlantic Bolt, Inc. 

The merger of the two Charlotte-based companies brings together teams with a combined 74 years of experience in serving contractors, departments of transportation, and OEMs. Threadline, founded in 1984, and Atlantic, launched in 1987, have been known across the Carolinas and Southeast as organizations built on responsive, reliable service, quality, and steady supply of anchors, bolts, studs, hardware, and other steel-fabricated products. 

The two companies are now operating as the expanded Threadline Products, under the leadership of Jenny and Josh Miller. Jenny Miller remains as President of Threadline, while Josh Miller retains his role of Vice President. 

“We are grateful to J. R. and Trish Boyles for their steadfast leadership as second-generation family owners of Atlantic Bolt, and the way they’ve developed their team and capabilities through the years,” said Jenny Miller. “Their leadership has set the stage for our combined companies to merge seamlessly and create a combined team defined by excellence in fabrication expertise and unwavering commitment to fast, responsive customer service.” 

“The acquisition of Atlantic Bolt effectively doubles our production and warehousing capabilities and allows us to compete at greater scale,” said Josh Miller. “Both teams will benefit from the years of wisdom and performance  at the two legacy companies, while our combined customer base stand the most to gain, as together we will be better able to meet their demands in a growing economy.” 

The combined company will operate with nearly double the professional staff, as well as doubling capacity for manufacturing and warehousing finished products, operating from Threadline’s and Atlantic Bolt’s legacy locations across central Charlotte. 

Threadline Products, founded in 1984, is a Charlotte-based fabricator of fasteners used in residential and commercial construction, as well as infrastructure, across the Carolinas and the Southeast. Threadline is committed to fast, flexible service in the delivery of fabricated rods, anchors, and bolts, as well as a wide array of steel fabricated products for original equipment manufacturers.  

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Cornerstone Building 0
CD&R to Buy Remainder of Exteriors Supplier Cornerstone Building Brands for $5.8B
CD&R currently owns 49% of Cornerstone, which brands itself as the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.
Mar 7th, 2022
I Stock 1158862088
Protect Value During M&A Integrations with Better Tech and Real-Time Data
Technology can play a major role in mitigating disruption throughout an integration and beyond — and buyers know it.
Mar 7th, 2022
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair to Buy Commercial Ice Machine Maker for $1.6B
The addition of Manitowoc Ice will considerably boost Pentair's Water Solutions platform.
Mar 4th, 2022
Fas
Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to be Privately Acquired
One Rock Capital Partners is buying the manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dxp Dd
DXP Continues to Grow in Water/Wastewater Market with 2 More Acquisitions
The company has acquired eight such distributors since December 2020.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Dfp Logo 600x241
SBP Holdings' Dakota Fluid Power Acquires Hydrafab in Wyoming
A month after divesting Bishop Lifting Products, SBP grows its North America footprint to about 70 locations and 1,000 employees.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Tri Mas Logo Pantonea
TriMas Acquires Injection Mold Parts Supplier Intertech Plastics
Intertech had about $32 million in 2021 revenue.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Logo Bearings Limited Full
Bearings Limited Acquired by Solve Industrial Motion
Bearings Limited was founded in 1947 and run by family ever since.
Feb 28th, 2022
I Stock 1309362124
ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue
While the number of deals was down significantly from the breakneck pace of the previous few months, there were several head-turning news items.
Feb 28th, 2022
274718727 2869345553358296 912542260085805755 N
Vallen, Sonepar's Industrial Distribution Subsidiary, is Going Private
Formerly known as Hagemeyer North America-IDG, Vallen was No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 1323711912
Cummins to Buy Powertrain Supplier Meritor for $3.7B
Meritor is a key supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.
Feb 24th, 2022
American Equipment Overhead Cranes 1024x664
American Equipment Holdings Acquires Kistler Crane in Omaha
It boosts Salt Lake City-based AE's presence in the midwest and is its sixth bolt-on since being privately acquired last May.
Feb 23rd, 2022