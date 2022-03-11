Threadline Acquires Fellow Fastener Fab Supplier Atlantic Bolt

CHARLOTTE, NC — Threadline Products, a fastener fabrication company serving the industrial and construction industries, as well as original equipment manufacturers, announced Feb. 23 the acquisition of fastener fabricators Atlantic Bolt, Inc.

The merger of the two Charlotte-based companies brings together teams with a combined 74 years of experience in serving contractors, departments of transportation, and OEMs. Threadline, founded in 1984, and Atlantic, launched in 1987, have been known across the Carolinas and Southeast as organizations built on responsive, reliable service, quality, and steady supply of anchors, bolts, studs, hardware, and other steel-fabricated products.

The two companies are now operating as the expanded Threadline Products, under the leadership of Jenny and Josh Miller. Jenny Miller remains as President of Threadline, while Josh Miller retains his role of Vice President.

“We are grateful to J. R. and Trish Boyles for their steadfast leadership as second-generation family owners of Atlantic Bolt, and the way they’ve developed their team and capabilities through the years,” said Jenny Miller. “Their leadership has set the stage for our combined companies to merge seamlessly and create a combined team defined by excellence in fabrication expertise and unwavering commitment to fast, responsive customer service.”

“The acquisition of Atlantic Bolt effectively doubles our production and warehousing capabilities and allows us to compete at greater scale,” said Josh Miller. “Both teams will benefit from the years of wisdom and performance at the two legacy companies, while our combined customer base stand the most to gain, as together we will be better able to meet their demands in a growing economy.”

The combined company will operate with nearly double the professional staff, as well as doubling capacity for manufacturing and warehousing finished products, operating from Threadline’s and Atlantic Bolt’s legacy locations across central Charlotte.

Threadline Products, founded in 1984, is a Charlotte-based fabricator of fasteners used in residential and commercial construction, as well as infrastructure, across the Carolinas and the Southeast. Threadline is committed to fast, flexible service in the delivery of fabricated rods, anchors, and bolts, as well as a wide array of steel fabricated products for original equipment manufacturers.