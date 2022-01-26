A&M Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires State Industrial Supply

RAHWAY, NJ — A&M Industrial Inc. has acquired State Industrial Supply Company, an industrial distributor headquartered in Seymour, CT. State Industrial Supply has built a stellar reputation for over 38 years as a provider of state-of-the-art and custom tooling. The existing Seymour, CT location will continue to serve the Southern New England market.

President David Young of A&M Industrial stated, “State Industrial Supply, like A&M, has distinguished itself as an organization with an unwavering commitment to the success of their customers. Joining forces strengthens our position as the leading distributor of metalworking tools and accessories in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.” Joe Barbiero, cofounder of State Industrial shared, “We are excited to join the A&M Industrial family. Their inventory, marketing support and financial resources will fuel a new level of growth in the Southern New England market.”

A&M Industrial Inc., headquartered in Rahway, NJ, is a full line industrial supplier operating a 160,000-square foot distribution center in Cranbury, NJ and five additional branch locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The company offers a complete line of MRO products, with expertise in metalworking applications, safety, PPE & ergonomic products, material handling, robotics & storage equipment, and PVF & fabricated hose assemblies. A&M’s highly successful AIM (Automated Inventory Management) service platform assists customers by streamlining the procurement and inventory management functions. A&M offers integrated supply and vendor managed inventory programs throughout its service territory.