A&M Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires State Industrial Supply

"Joining forces strengthens our position as the leading distributor of metalworking tools and accessories in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions,” says A&M President David Young.

Jan 26th, 2022
A&M Industrial
(L to R) Joe Barbiero of State Industrial Supply with David Young, President of A&M Industrial.
(L to R) Joe Barbiero of State Industrial Supply with David Young, President of A&M Industrial.

RAHWAY, NJ — A&M Industrial Inc. has acquired State Industrial Supply Company, an industrial distributor headquartered in Seymour, CT.  State Industrial Supply has built a stellar reputation for over 38 years as a provider of state-of-the-art and custom tooling. The existing Seymour, CT location will continue to serve the Southern New England market.

President David Young of A&M Industrial stated, “State Industrial Supply, like A&M, has distinguished itself as an organization with an unwavering commitment to the success of their customers. Joining forces strengthens our position as the leading distributor of metalworking tools and accessories in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.” Joe Barbiero, cofounder of State Industrial shared, “We are excited to join the A&M Industrial family. Their inventory, marketing support and financial resources will fuel a new level of growth in the Southern New England market.”Logo A&m Sized

A&M Industrial Inc., headquartered in Rahway, NJ, is a full line industrial supplier operating a 160,000-square foot distribution center in Cranbury, NJ and five additional branch locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.  The company offers a complete line of MRO products, with expertise in metalworking applications, safety, PPE & ergonomic products, material handling, robotics & storage equipment, and PVF & fabricated hose assemblies. A&M’s highly successful AIM (Automated Inventory Management) service platform assists customers by streamlining the procurement and inventory management functions. A&M offers integrated supply and vendor managed inventory programs throughout its service territory.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take 10 Distribution Series
Sponsored
Take 10 Distribution Series
The Take 10 Distribution Series is a new video collaboration in which we discuss business imperatives vital to the distribution sector and gain insights from leading experts in their fields.
Dec 13th, 2021
Repa News 02 Logos
Parts Town Parent Acquires European Foodservice Parts Distributor REPA
REPA is a distributor of spare parts for professional kitchens, coffee and vending machines in Europe.
Jan 18th, 2022
Asdfasdg
HVAC & Plumbing Distributor Marcone Acquires Munch's Supply, Professional Plumbing Group
St. Louis-based Marcone gains over 110 locations and 1,400 employees between the two companies, based in Illinois and Pennsylvania, respectively.
Jan 18th, 2022
Odp Corp
ODP Corp. Delays Separation to Evaluate Suitors for Consumer Business
Alongside Staples' continued pursuit of the Consumer unit, ODP said it has received a proposal from another third party that it is considering.
Jan 18th, 2022
Afc Industries 61c1e7cd6eeff
AFC Industries Acquires Askew Industrial Corp.; 2nd Deal in a Month
Southern California-based Askew is a provider of logistics and distribution of industrial, MIL-SPEC and engineered fasteners, components and MRO products.
Jan 18th, 2022
B2b Industrial Logo
B2B Industrial Packaging Makes Acquisition in Phoenix
The company has added Pioneer Packaging Worldwide as its 19th major acquisition in 13 years.
Jan 17th, 2022
Ceco Env Logo
CECO Environmental to Acquire Industrial Flow Control Supplier GRC
GRC engineers and manufactures non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products.
Jan 13th, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply Tacoma (1)
Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply
The bolt-on gives Stellar an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.
Jan 13th, 2022
Adfgadf
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth bolt-on in a 2-year span.
Jan 12th, 2022
Logotype
NEFCO Acquires Fellow Construction Supplies Distributor Russell Supply
Russell serves its home state of Vermont, along with New York and New Hampshire.
Jan 11th, 2022
Cableveyd
Cablevey Conveyors Privately Acquired
Iowa-based Cablevey is known for its enclosed conveyance systems that serve the food manufacturing sector and material handling applications.
Jan 11th, 2022
Download
Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI, Expanding in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives
It boosts Sun Chemical's packaging market capabilities with offerings of unique polymers in inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.
Jan 10th, 2022