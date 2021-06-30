Imperial Dade Starts Building New Logistics Hub in Alabama

The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor will soon have a new 220,000-square-foot facility along Alabama's Gulf Shore.

Jun 30th, 2021
Imperial Dade
211049555 2293648327432758 227319541192342462 N
Imperial Dade

LOXLEY, AL — Imperial Dade, an independently owned and operated distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, recently held a groundbreaking for a new logistics hub in Baldwin County. The upcoming 220,000-square-foot building will be located along County Road 49 in Loxley, and will support the company’s expanding customer base and continued growth along the Gulf Coast. Imperial Dade’s new facility is set to bring more than $20 million in total investment to Baldwin County, with plans to create 55 new jobs.

“Imperial Dade’s expansion proves what we already knew — job growth is on the rise on the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Governor Ivey said. “Today’s expansion news means 55 new, good-paying jobs for Alabama families as well as an invaluable investment in our state and local economies. Because of investments like this, we will continue to be the leader of the southeast in offering first-class opportunities to the citizens of our state and making sure that anyone who wants a job can find one.”

“Loxley is the ideal location for our new logistics hub, which will allow us to expand our operations in this very important region,” said Robert Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

The new logistics hub, developed and owned by I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center LLC, will be the first Class-A industrial facility constructed in Baldwin County, with Imperial Dade making the move from their existing Loxley location. In close proximity to Interstate 10, the location provides easy access to the entire Gulf Coast market, including the nearby Port of Mobile. The center is also located just south of the new 564,000-square-foot ALDI regional headquarters and distribution center. Phase two of the development is currently being marketed, offering a total of 250,000 square feet in two additional buildings capable of accommodating tenants as small as 20,000 square feet.

“With warehousing demand increasing along the Gulf Coast, we’re excited to bring this logistics center to Baldwin County,” said Stewart Speed of I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center. “Concrete-tilt construction hasn’t been an option for area tenants in the past. We are bringing a new quality level to the market as well as the flexibility to accommodate both smaller distribution users and larger users with tall clear-height requirements. We look forward to building out the park, starting with the Imperial Dade facility.”

“Loxley is very pleased with the amount of growth we have seen recently. Along with new development, we are also seeing existing companies like Imperial Dade continue to grow and thrive,” said Loxley’s Mayor Richard Teal. “It is exciting to see Imperial Dade expand their business as well as bring new job opportunities for our citizens.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry.

“Imperial Dade’s new facility will support demand across their Gulf Coast footprint and drive the growth in distribution operations in Loxley and throughout Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis. “Imperial Dade’s facility expansion in Baldwin County further strengthens our place as Alabama’s leader for incoming business investment and growth.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
Sponsored
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
An accurate inventory forecast is invaluable, especially when supply chains and consumer demand are changing rapidly. Effective inventory forecasting can mean the difference between profitability and piles of unsold goods that eat up your available cash.
Jul 1st, 2021
204102743 4035555736492832 4547949170244073938 N
Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems
The $2 billion deal will look to expand Rockwell's Connected Enterprise initiatives.
Jun 25th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier
L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.
Jun 24th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand Logo
Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million
Seepex is a manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps, primarily serving water, wastewater, food and beverage and chemical end markets.
Jun 21st, 2021
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider
B&D has acquired GTI Predictive Technology, a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc. of Manchester, NH.
Jun 18th, 2021
Asdfsad
Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable
The combined company also will continue Vertex, HWCC’s fastener redistribution business.
Jun 17th, 2021
Unnamed (2)a
Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer
All Pro offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jun 16th, 2021
Black Hawkae
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida
Gaining five locations, it follows three 2020 acquisitions for the metalworking and MRO supplies distributor.
Jun 16th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor
The Sweden-based company gains Compressed Air Systems, Inc.
Jun 14th, 2021
Ppi Acquisition Image 1
Anderson Process Acquires Fellow Pumps Distributor
It expands Anderson's Midwest reach with a foothold in Ohio.
Jun 11th, 2021
196994773 4190392461007579 104470968175154617 N
Cutting Tool Distributor Diamond Blade Warehouse Privately Acquired
Granite Creek Capital Partners and the former chairman of Illinois Tool Works partnered in acquiring the Chicago area distributor.
Jun 9th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Offers $1 Billion for ODP's Consumer Business
ODP previously rejected Staples' $2.1 billion offer that included additional assets.
Jun 7th, 2021