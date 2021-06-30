Imperial Dade Starts Building New Logistics Hub in Alabama

LOXLEY, AL — Imperial Dade, an independently owned and operated distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, recently held a groundbreaking for a new logistics hub in Baldwin County. The upcoming 220,000-square-foot building will be located along County Road 49 in Loxley, and will support the company’s expanding customer base and continued growth along the Gulf Coast. Imperial Dade’s new facility is set to bring more than $20 million in total investment to Baldwin County, with plans to create 55 new jobs.

“Imperial Dade’s expansion proves what we already knew — job growth is on the rise on the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Governor Ivey said. “Today’s expansion news means 55 new, good-paying jobs for Alabama families as well as an invaluable investment in our state and local economies. Because of investments like this, we will continue to be the leader of the southeast in offering first-class opportunities to the citizens of our state and making sure that anyone who wants a job can find one.”

“Loxley is the ideal location for our new logistics hub, which will allow us to expand our operations in this very important region,” said Robert Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

The new logistics hub, developed and owned by I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center LLC, will be the first Class-A industrial facility constructed in Baldwin County, with Imperial Dade making the move from their existing Loxley location. In close proximity to Interstate 10, the location provides easy access to the entire Gulf Coast market, including the nearby Port of Mobile. The center is also located just south of the new 564,000-square-foot ALDI regional headquarters and distribution center. Phase two of the development is currently being marketed, offering a total of 250,000 square feet in two additional buildings capable of accommodating tenants as small as 20,000 square feet.

“With warehousing demand increasing along the Gulf Coast, we’re excited to bring this logistics center to Baldwin County,” said Stewart Speed of I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center. “Concrete-tilt construction hasn’t been an option for area tenants in the past. We are bringing a new quality level to the market as well as the flexibility to accommodate both smaller distribution users and larger users with tall clear-height requirements. We look forward to building out the park, starting with the Imperial Dade facility.”

“Loxley is very pleased with the amount of growth we have seen recently. Along with new development, we are also seeing existing companies like Imperial Dade continue to grow and thrive,” said Loxley’s Mayor Richard Teal. “It is exciting to see Imperial Dade expand their business as well as bring new job opportunities for our citizens.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry.

“Imperial Dade’s new facility will support demand across their Gulf Coast footprint and drive the growth in distribution operations in Loxley and throughout Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis. “Imperial Dade’s facility expansion in Baldwin County further strengthens our place as Alabama’s leader for incoming business investment and growth.”