Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer

It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.

Jan 12th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Five years after the Federal Trade Commission quashed a merger agreement between the two, Staples is again vying to acquire Office Depot.

Staples’ parent company, USR Parent has made a $40-per-share acquisition proposal to Office Depot’s Parent Company, ODP Corp. Valued at $2.1 billion overall, the offer is approximately 61 percent above ODP’s average share closing price over the previous 90 trading days, according to USR Parent.

“Staples believes that its all-cash transaction is a compelling value proposition for ODP's stockholders that offers a high degree of certainty and is superior to the intrinsic, standalone value of ODP,” USR Parent said.

Read more: Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor

Both companies confirmed the offer on Monday.

ODP didn’t share its opinion of the new offer, simply stating that its board of directors is carefully reviewing the proposal to “determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.”

To achieve regulatory approval, USR Parent said that Staples is prepared to divest ODP’s B2B Business to a FTC-approved and qualified buyer upon closing of the deal.

USR Parent noted that the regulatory for such a deal would take at least six months.

Staples was set to acquire Office Depot in 2016 for $6.3 billion, but that plan was nixed following the FTC’s December 2015 argument that the combination would take too much of the office supply retail market and a federal judge’s preliminary injunction in May 2016. It was the second time a merger between the two had failed, as the FTC also blocked a deal in 1997.

Staples then went private in 2017 via a sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems
Founded in 1979, DAS is a full-service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products.
Jan 5th, 2021
Distribution Internationala
Distribution International Acquires Fellow Insulation Distributor RB
RB operates two marine distribution and fabrication facilities, located in New Orleans and San Diego.
Jan 5th, 2021
Applied App 20 21
Applied Acquires Automation Distributor Gibson Engineering
It's Applied's third bolt-on in the last 16 months.
Jan 5th, 2021
Wlt419 Wdt Email En
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Drillco, Triumph Twist Drill
Louisiana-based Drillco and Minnesota-based Triumph significantly expand Walter's high-end metalworking offerings.
Jan 4th, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade to Acquire Industrial Soap Company
Based in St. Louis since 1933, Industrial Soap is a family-owned distributor of janitorial supplies.
Jan 4th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Kyuf
Wajax Acquires Maintenance Supplier Tundra Process Solutions
Providing maintenance and technical solutions to western Canada industrial customers, Calgary-based Tundra had 2020 total sales of about $116 million.
Jan 4th, 2021
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
Home Depot Hd Supply 5fb296bded786
The Home Depot Completes $8B HD Supply Acquisition
It greatly boosts The Home Depot's offerings in the MRO marketplace, which it estimates to be about $55 billion.
Dec 29th, 2020
Brady
Brady Acquires Kerr Paper & Supply, Individual Foodservice
Jansan and foodservice distributor Brady continues to rack up the bolt-on additions.
Dec 23rd, 2020
1
Ohio Transmission Corp. Boosts Central US Network, Acquires JCI Industries
Based near Kansas City, JCI provides pumps, motors, controls, field service and remanufacturing to commercial, industrial and environmental customers.
Dec 22nd, 2020