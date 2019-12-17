ELGi Compressors Acquires Michigan Air Solutions

ELGI says the acquisition brings market leadership and provides it a strong presence in the US Midwest.

Dec 17th, 2019
Elgi Air Compressor En05 With Air Dryer

Elgi Equipments LimitedCHARLOTTE, NC and GRAND RAPIDS, MI/COIMBATORE, India — ELGi Compressors USA, Inc., a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a global supplier of compressed air solutions, announced Tuesday that it has acquired of Michigan Air Solutions, one of the largest independent air compressor distributors in Michigan. This acquisition is an important step that ELGi has taken to expand its presence in the US and strengthen its position as a leading player in the global compressed air industry. 

Michigan Air Solutions was established in 2009 and has served the markets in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula with compressed air expertise, a wide range of products, and responsive after-sales support. Its product portfolio encompasses all compressed air needs from compressors, dryers, filtration, piping, vacuum pumps, blowers, and more. 

Logo“ELGi’s acquisition of Michigan Air is a continuation of our strategy to invest in select, inorganic opportunities to gain presence in the North American market,” said David Puck, president of ELGi North America. “With ELGi’s robust product portfolio and Michigan Air’s customer-centricity, we are confident of building a strong foundation for market growth in the Midwest.”

“On behalf of the Michigan Air team, I am excited for this new journey with ELGi,” said Lisa Lewis, general manager of Michigan Air Solutions. “We recognize ELGi’s commitment to manufacturing products with best-in-class reliability and ownership cost. Matched to Michigan Air’s proven customer service, we will create a formidable team.”

Through this acquisition, ELGi gains access to a significant customer base and establishes a foundation for further expansion in North America. Michigan Air Solution’s market leadership will provide ELGi with a significant territory from which to grow. 

ELGi Equipments Limited is an air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of compressed air systems. ELGi offers a complete range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors, to dryers, filters and downstream accessories. The company’s portfolio of over 400 products has found wide application across industries. For further information on the organization and its products, visit www.elgi.us.

