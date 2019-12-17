Shimtech Industries Acquires Fastener Technology Corp.

FTC is a North Hollywood-based supplier of high-strength specialty fasteners for commercial and military aerospace applications.

Shimtech Industries
Dec 17th, 2019
Shimtechwer

SANTA CLARITA, CA — Shimtech Industries announced Monday that it has acquired Fastener Technology Corp. (FTC), a North Hollywood based supplier of high-strength specialty fasteners for commercial and military aerospace applications.

FTC was founded by Bulent Gulistan in 1979 and has built a reputation as an innovative and reliable supplier serving more than 400 customers. Some customer relationships span multiple decades, including those with Lockheed Martin, Click Bond, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, and Wesco.  The existing management team, led by President Dennis Suedkamp, will continue to operate and grow the business, now aided by Shimtech's additional group resources.

Shimtech is owned by Inflexion Private Equity and Auctus Industries. With headquarters in Santa Clarita (CA), its aerospace divisions include four manufacturing facilities in the US, three in Europe and one in Mexico. Their C-Class Components Division specializes in the manufacture of high-volume metallic and Downloadcomposite detailed components which are complementary with FTC's fastener products. This Division includes such well-respected companies as Lamsco, Attewell, and Bolsan which, together with FTC, will continue providing high-quality, on-time components to the commercial and military aerospace markets.

Dennis Suedkamp commented: "FTC is well-placed to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead. We are delighted to be partnering with Shimtech at this next stage of our development and look forward to providing innovative products with enhanced manufacturing capacity, while still supporting the development of our employees and the success of our customers."

Brian Williams, CEO of Shimtech said: "The FTC team has built a fantastic business with an unrivalled reputation. We are excited about the complementary nature of our products and look forward to building on Mr Gulistan's foundation as we serve our customers and take our business to the next level."

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Metalex Logo Newa
Jason Industries Sells Metalex Business
Metalex is a Chicago-area manufacturer of expanded metal, perforated metal, perforated tubes, spiral tubes, filter mesh, grating and architectural metal.
Dec 16th, 2019
Lane Cat
Lane Supply Acquires Compressed Air Technologies
Denver-based Lane is a distributor primarily of consumable industrial products including tapes, abrasives, adhesives, packaging, jan/san and protective film.
Dec 12th, 2019
Anixter
Anixter in Talks with 2nd Potential Buyer
CEO Bill Galvin confirmed in an email to employees that a second party is interested in buying the electrical and security products distributor.
Dec 12th, 2019
318493 106405719469114 466752395 N
Habasit Acquires S. Korea Distribution Partners
Namil Belt Industrial Co. and Korea Belt Services now consolidate as one company under the Habasit Korea umbrella.
Dec 11th, 2019
Macomb Richburg
PVF Distributor The Macomb Group Acquires Richburg Supply Company
Sterling Heights, MI-based The Macomb Group has acquired fellow PVF distributor Smith Metal & Supply, which does business as Richburg Supply Company.
Dec 6th, 2019
Kinggagea
Marsh Bellofram Sells King-Gage to NOSHOK
King-Gage markets application-specific solutions for level measurement, inventory tank gauging and compressed air filtration o the chemical, industrial, offshore, marine and food & beverage industries.
Dec 5th, 2019
1 Yt Xb L Rqriq X Kqu P Col Nifgwer
Winsupply Acquires MN-Based Pumps Supplier Industrial Equipment & Parts
Industrial Equipment & Parts provides heavy industrial pumps, and value-added parts and services to customers in the Upper Midwest.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pi Per
PIP to Buy Boss Manufacturing's Gloves, Boots and Rainwear Business
Boss, with operations dating back to 1893, has been a supplier of work gloves and PPE to both the consumer and industrial markets.
Nov 26th, 2019
Bishop Logo Name Side Inverse Url Red Biga
SBP's Bishop Lifting Products Acquires Louisiana Crane & Electrical Services
The SBP Holdings Subsidiary adds a regional manufacturer of overhead cranes and mechanical handling solutions.
Nov 13th, 2019
Total Safety Logo Horizontala
Total Safety Acquires Pacific Coast Tool to Expand Power Utility Segment
Pac Coast will operate and be integrated under Total Safety’s specialty distribution business unit, which operates under the S&S Supplies and Solutions brand that Total Safety acquired this past summer.
Nov 8th, 2019
Hunt Valveasdf
Hunt Valve Company Acquires Pima Valve
Salem, OH-based Hunt Valve, which specializes in valve engineering and production serving the U.S. Navy and industrial customers, has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Pima Valve.
Nov 7th, 2019
Triad Technologies
Fluid Power Distributor Triad Technologies Privately Acquired by Shorehill Capital
Headquartered in Vandalia, OH, Triad is a value-added distributor of industrial fluid power and automation solutions.
Nov 7th, 2019
Sure Werxer
SureWerx USA Acquires Sure Foot Corporation
North Dakota-based Sure Foot is the company behind the Due North brand of winter traction aids, among others.
Nov 5th, 2019
Collins Pipe
Collins Pipe & Supply Acquires International Valve and Instrument Corp.
Adding Springfield, MA-based IVI allows Collins to enter the full-service pressure relief valve testing and repair market.
Nov 1st, 2019