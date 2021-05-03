Gas Shortages Coming, Beavers Cut Town's Internet, Lordstown Motors in Trouble | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 13

Also on the podcast, the world's largest firefighting plane is for sale, girl scouts test drone delivery and Elon Musk is hosting SNL.

May 3rd, 2021

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below

Welcome to the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we talk about:

Gas Shortages Could Be Coming

According to a new report, the U.S. is facing a significant gas shortage. The problem isn't the supply, but rather the number of fuel truck drivers.

Manager Charged with Stealing from Cable Manufacturer

Stephen Golas, the former operations manager of Pennsylvania cable manufacturer MegaPhase, has been accused of stealing $675,000.

World's Largest Firefighting Plane May Be Sold for COVID-19 Response

After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker, the world’s largest firefighting plane, the revenue didn't produce enough profit for Alterna Capital Partners to continue funding the tanker.

Late Taxes a Troubling Sign for Automaker

Lordstown Motors, an Ohio-based electric truck startup, failed to pay $570,000 in real estate taxes due in early March. It's another troubling sign for a troubled company.

Beavers Wipe Out Town’s Internet

Last Saturday, residents of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia woke up to find their internet, cable TV and cell service were all knocked out. The culprit? Beavers. 

In Case You Missed It

Taco Bell Wants to Give Old Sauce Packets New Life

Taco Bell hands out 8.2 billion sauce packets every year. The packets aren't recyclable, but the company recently announced a new partnership with TerraCycle in an attempt to recycle the flexible film packets. 

Elon Musk to Host SNL 

Elon Musk has a new job as host of “Saturday Night Live."

Girl Scout Cookies Delivered by Drones

A company is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies in Virginia.

