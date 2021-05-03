Gas Shortages Coming, Beavers Cut Town's Internet, Lordstown Motors in Trouble | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 13

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

According to a new report, the U.S. is facing a significant gas shortage. The problem isn't the supply, but rather the number of fuel truck drivers.

Stephen Golas, the former operations manager of Pennsylvania cable manufacturer MegaPhase, has been accused of stealing $675,000.

After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker, the world’s largest firefighting plane, the revenue didn't produce enough profit for Alterna Capital Partners to continue funding the tanker.

Lordstown Motors, an Ohio-based electric truck startup, failed to pay $570,000 in real estate taxes due in early March. It's another troubling sign for a troubled company.

Last Saturday, residents of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia woke up to find their internet, cable TV and cell service were all knocked out. The culprit? Beavers.

Taco Bell hands out 8.2 billion sauce packets every year. The packets aren't recyclable, but the company recently announced a new partnership with TerraCycle in an attempt to recycle the flexible film packets.

Elon Musk has a new job as host of “Saturday Night Live."

A company is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies in Virginia.

