Warehouse Provider Cited After Outbreak Kills 1, Sickens 22

OSHA said the outbreak stemmed from a luncheon held at one of the company's facility breakrooms.

Apr 30th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenMike Hockett

OSHA has cited an Illinois-based logistics provider after a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its facilities resulted in one death and 22 illnesses.

OSHA said a few days after Midwest Warehouse and Distribution System held a luncheon at its Naperville, IL facility breakroom, workers experienced coronavirus symptoms.

Workers there began reporting positive COVID-19 tests in late October 2020. By Nov. 9, 23 employees tested positive, including one who died on Nov. 4.

An OSHA investigation alleges the company failed to take immediate steps to identify, inform, isolate and quarantine all potentially exposed workers.

OSHA said the company failed to follow its own internal procedures for potential coronavirus exposure and contain the outbreak.

The agency has proposed a penalty of $12,288 for one serious violation of OSHA’s general duty clause.

Based in Woodridge, IL Midwest Warehouse is a logistics company servicing grocery, liquor & beverage, electronics, automotive and other industries.


