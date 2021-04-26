3D-Printed Gun Shop Busted, Harley Faces Massive Tariffs & Stolen Chips Lead to High-Speed Boat Chase | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 12

Also on the podcast, Busch hires a dog beer tester, arson blamed for factory fire and Tesla crash didn't have a driver.

Apr 26th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast

Welcome to the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we talk about:

Busch is Hiring a Dog Beer Tester

Last year, Busch released Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free bone broth that sold out within 24 hours. Now, the beverage company is looking to expand on the brand and needs the help of a dog for taste testing. The Anheuser-Busch company has created a new job position for a dog in product development.

    Arson Blamed for Portland Factory Fire

    The Portland Garment Factory has made a name for itself for sustainability and ethical labor. Owner and founder Britt Howard created zero waste design and fabrication services used by Adidas, Nike and Levi’s. This week, its facility was burned down and the plant was a total loss. Security footage shows an unidentified person set fire to a dumpster on the property and then walk away. 

    Stolen Crypto Cards Lead to High-Speed Boat Chase

    Customs agents in Hong Kong recently busted a fishing boat that was part of a smuggling ring transporting 300 Nvidia CMP 30HX graphics cards. The authorities pursued the smugglers in a 2:00 am high speed boat chase. 

    Harley Faces Steep Tariff Hike

    In 2018, the European Union imposed new tariffs on U.S. motorcycles, but Harley was protected. Those protections have been revoked and will raise the tariff from 6% to 31%. 

    Spanish Police Bust Gun 3D Printing Workshop

    Spanish police uncovered the first workshop using a 3D printer to make illegal firearms in the country. One person was arrested in the Canary Islands after being linked to the workshop where the suspect allegedly made 3D-printed assault weapons.

    In Case You Missed It:

    Scrutiny of Tesla Crash Could Trigger Regulation

    The fiery crash of a Tesla near Houston with no one behind the wheel is drawing scrutiny from two federal agencies that could bring new regulation of electronic systems that take on some driving tasks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they would send teams to investigate the Saturday night crash on a residential road that killed two men in a Tesla Model S.

    Amazon’s Pay by Palm

    Amazon is offering pay-by-palm at Whole Foods grocery stores near its headquarters.

    Lab-Grown Embryos & Human-Monkey Hybrids

    In March, an Israeli team of researchers grew mouse embryos in artificial wombs that were essentially bottles. Legitimate test tube babies. Grew for 11 days, which was the longest a mammal embryo outside a womb. In April, a U.S. and Chinese team successfully grew embryos that included both human and monkey cells in plates to a stage where organs began to form.

