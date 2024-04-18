Motion Sales Fall 2% in Q1, but Profits Up

The MRO giant maintained its sales growth projections for the full year.

Andy Szal
Apr 18, 2024
Motion Corporate 63ff7c97b9802
Motion

Motion on Thursday reported a decline in sales in its latest fiscal quarter but said its profit and margin numbers each improved compared to the first quarter of last year.

The MRO and industrial technology giant — no. 2 on ID’s latest Big 50 list — posted $2.2 billion in sales, which represented a 2.2% drop from the same quarter in 2023. The company’s comparable sales fell by 2.6%, but the overall revenue number was helped by a 0.5% contribution from Motion’s acquisitions. Foreign currency dented the sales number by 0.1%.

Will Stengel, president and COO of Motion parent Genuine Parts Company (GPC), said that a decline in the “low single-digits” was expected amid “our most difficult comparative period for the year.” Company officials noted that Motion’s $271 million in quarterly profit was up 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, which translated to a profit margin that rose 70 basis points year-over-year to 12.3%.

GPC officials maintained the segment’s full-year forecast of 3% to 5% sales growth.

Overall, GPC — which also includes the NAPA auto parts brand — posted a slight increase in sales in the latest quarter thanks to recent acquisitions offsetting a drop in comparable sales. Gross profit also increased, but net income fell from more than $300 million to begin 2023 to just under $250 million.

The company maintained its sales outlook for the year and raised its earnings forecast from $8.95 to $9.15 per diluted share up to $9.05 to $9.20.

"Our performance in the quarter highlights the value of our business mix paired with our geographic diversity as our teams delivered profits that were ahead of our expectations," GPC Chairman and CEO Paul Donahue said in a statement. "We did this by staying focused on both our near- and long-term strategic initiatives to improve our business and drive profitable growth.”

Latest in Earnings
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
April 17, 2024
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Fastenal Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts
April 11, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
March 28, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
March 19, 2024
Related Stories
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
The distributor said it now expects full-year results to be "at the lower end" of its forecast.
March 28, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
The company's fourth-quarter revenue was up by nearly 5%.
March 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales
The electrical distribution giant completed 13 acquisitions during the year.
March 12, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Earnings
DXP Annual Sales Up 13% After Narrow Q4 Increase
The company’s full-year net income jumped by more than 40%.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
The company blamed a tough fourth quarter on “isolated” headwinds.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
But the company’s industrial sales slipped in the fourth quarter.
March 5, 2024
Distribution+center+exterior
Earnings
Ferguson Again Reports Falling Sales, Profits
The company says it expects a better second half of its fiscal year.
March 5, 2024
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
Although full-year organic sales were down slightly, the company posted a strong final quarter.
February 29, 2024
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
The home improvement retailer reported revenue of $18.6 billion in its latest quarter.
February 28, 2024
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by Weakening Sales, Expectations for '24
The country's largest home improvement retailer is feeling the impact of high mortgage rates and inflation.
February 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 19 At 1 56 22 Pm
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Q4, Full-Year Earnings
The flow control and compression equipment maker posted $6.9 billion in annual revenue.
February 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 2 13 40 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Sales Up 9% in 2023
Revenue and earnings also climbed in the company’s fourth quarter, but its profits declined.
February 15, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
The distributor’s parent company announced a restructuring effort amid sluggishness elsewhere.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.
February 14, 2024