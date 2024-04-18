Fromm Announces New Services Division

READING, Pa. — Fromm, a 100-year-old distributor of electrical supplies and automation products, announced the launch of FrommConnect, a division that offers engineering, fabrication and labor-saving services to manufacturers and electrical contractors.

FrommConnect was born out of the need to help fill the void left by retiring employees, whose skills and knowledge are difficult to replace, while companies strive to meet the demands of today’s competitive business environment.

Where Fromm currently supplies electrical materials and equipment to customers in the industrial and construction markets, FrommConnect will expand this offering through a menu of services that includes control panel fabrication and assembly, fixture pre-wiring, training, software programming, automation system design and technical troubleshooting.

"Our top priority is helping our customers achieve their own business objectives,” said John Hanna, Fromm’s president and COO. “If FrommConnect enhances that ability, the decision to shift our business model will have been a pivotal move in the long term."