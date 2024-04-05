Dirk Beveridge Launches 'Force for Good' Event for Distributors

Dirk Beveridge, executive producer of We Supply America and founder of UnleashWD, has opened up registration for his newest event, Force For Good Live Virtual.

The event will be May 1.

“This will be an event unlike any you’ve ever experienced,” Beveridge said. “It’s about empowering the individual to rise – all individuals in distribution and manufacturing.”

Force For Good Live Virtual is the world’s first summit where all 6 million employees in distribution and their supply chain partners – from the warehouse and plant floor to the C-Suite – are invited to attend. The content will unveil theory, application and practical tools backed by modern-day science and rooted in philosophy.

“Our mission is bold: to empower every individual in distribution to thrive, moment to moment. We believe personal fulfillment and breakthroughs lay the groundwork for professional success, not the other way around,” Beveridge said. “Our goal has always been to illuminate a path for distributors to stay relevant, profitable and sustainable amidst disruption.”

Research shows a refocus on employee well-being is badly needed:

16% of employees are truly thriving. (Great Place to Work)

​Only 33% of the workforce feels prosperous in their well-being. (Gallup)​

​Most employees and executives grapple with their well-being goals, largely due to work-related pressures. (Mental Health America)

​Over 57% experience burnout, with women disproportionately affected. (Mental Health America)

96% of employees say they expect their employer to focus on their well-being but only 21% say that well-being is integrated into the workplace itself. (Deloitte)

The risk of not supporting 100% of our teams – rather than the 20% of high performers/emerging leaders who tend to get the added opportunities today – is an unhappy workforce and higher turnover.

“A frustrated team is something distributors can’t afford today. Purely from a business perspective, undervaluing our employees’ potential poses a major risk to our business,” Beveridge said.

A recent Boston Consulting Group study warned of the high, nearly 40%, turnover risk among deskless workers in the next six months.

The upcoming event will cover a wide range of topics, including how to cultivate a positive mindset, strategies for overcoming burnout and overwhelm, techniques for achieving work-life balance and ways to live a more purpose-driven life. Attendees will receive access to exclusive content from leading experts, practical tools and strategies for self-improvement, and the opportunity to connect with a community of like-minded individuals.

“This will be an interactive and immersive experience created to help attendees unleash their full potential by empowering them to light a fire from within,” Beveridge said. “You’ll gain not only new insights but also practical steps to enhance your life in meaningful ways. Prepare to come away with a refreshed sense of purpose and tools for positive change.”

The full-day event, dedicated to distributors and manufacturers, is on May 1. Learn more at: www.forceforgoodcompany.com/may1.