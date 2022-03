Applied Launches 4th Edition of its Maintenance Supplies & Solutions Master Catalog

CLEVELAND, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has announced the release of its fourth edition Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions (Applied MSS) Master Product Catalog. The updated full-line catalog includes more than 47,000 items specifically selected for Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) customers.

Catalog enhancements include full-color images and hundreds of new products across all major categories of Fasteners, Fittings & Hose, Transportation, Paints & Chemicals, Cutting Tools & Abrasives, Shop Supplies, Electrical, Welding, Janitorial, Safety, and more.

Product search is quick and easy due to detailed section contents, an alphabetical index, logo identifiers, helpful charts, and assortment guides. Customers can also explore the latest storage solutions and discover how Lean Principles, including a 6-S Inventory Management System, allow Applied MSS to manage MRO inventory to customer specifications using state-of-the-art technology.

“The enriched Applied MSS Master catalog boasts ease of use to help inform and simplify product selection for today’s busy maintenance professionals,” says Jim Laprade, Division General Manager – Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions. “Reduced downtime, increased productivity, and Lean parts organization are among the added benefits of the Applied MSSoffering.”

For customers interested in the digital version, it is accessible online at catalog.appliedmss.com or via the mobile app by searching “Applied MSS Catalog” in the App Store or Google Play. Both the online digital and app versions offer enhanced search capabilities and a shopping cart feature that enables users to build, email and share lists of products for ordering or project planning. Printed catalogs are available by contacting Applied MSS customer service at 1-800-458-4018 or entering a request online at appliedmss.com/catalog-request/.