Today in Manufacturing Ep. 6: Scooter Megafactory, Lunar Ark, Engineer Espionage, Engine Cracks & OSHA's Top 10 in 2020

Also on the podcast, VW's a la carte menu, Lego sales surge and contact lenses that monitor your eyes.

Mar 15th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanEric SorensenDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Welcome to the fifth episode of the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

- Engineers Pitch Solar-Powered Lunar Ark

- The Top 10 Safety Citations in 2020

- Engineer Steals 2,500 Pages of Classified Info

- Scooter Megafactory Will Produce One Every Two Seconds

- Multiple Cracks Found in Part of United Jet's Engine

In Case You Missed It:

- AWD on a Per-Mile Basis? Meet VW's Project Trinity 

- Soft Contact Lenses Could Monitor Diseases

- Homebound Children Drive Surge in Lego Sales 

Mar 16th, 2021
