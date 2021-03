A recent survey from Piplsay, a global consumer research platform, offers a look at what Americans think of the Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company founder.

70 percent believe Elon Musk is a genius or madman (in a good way).

12 percent think he’s a jerk.

45 percent admire his vision for the future.

35 percent hate his arrogance.

43 percent check him out on Twitter regularly, but 29 percent worry about the influence his Tweets have on the stock market.

