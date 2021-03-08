Today in Manufacturing Ep. 5: Another SpaceX Explosion, Lockheed Closes Old Plant, DARPA's New Weapon & Hyundai's Expensive Recall

Also on the podcast, a manufacturer burns down in Iowa, disturbing deep fakes, banning gas stations and the all peanut butter cup.

Mar 8th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Welcome to the fifth episode of the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

In Case You Missed It:

