Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Flying Car Order, Apple Car Fallout, Water Plant Poisoned, Shadow Factory Floods & Aunt Jemima's New Name

In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.

Feb 15th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download the audio version below.

Today in Manufacturing is a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net, Industrial Equipment News (IEN), Manufacturing Business Technology, Food Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance & Plant Operations (IMPO), Design & Development Today and Industrial Distribution.

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

5. Electric Air Taxis to Zip People to Airports

4. Fallout at Hyundai, Kia After Apple Car Talks Break Down

3. Hackers Breach Treatment Plant, Try to Poison Water

2. 28 Garment Workers Killed in Flooded Factory

1. Aunt Jemima Rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

In Case You Missed It:

Subaru Blames Entire Recall on Single Factory Worker

New Mexican Electricity Law

Heineken to Cut 8,000 Jobs

To email the podcast, please send questions to david (at) ien.com with the subject line "Email the Podcast." 

