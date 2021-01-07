Wall Falls on GM Worker in Forklift Accident

On December 30, 2020, a 57-year-old worker at GM’s Marion Metal Center stamping plant died in an industrial accident in Indiana.

According to local authorities, GM Site Director Robert Ogden said employees in the area were moving a floor to ceiling wall unit of 4x4 metal tubing that was welded together. The unit had not yet been secured to the floor or a connecting wall.

At around 7:00 am, Mark McKnight was working on an electrical conduit near the wall when a coworker backed a forklift into the metal wall and caused it to tip over, striking McKnight.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is pending, though local authorities found the death to be accidental.

According to GM, about 790 people work at the facility, which is located about 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Marion Metal Center has been in operation since 1956 and provides stamped metal parts, blanks and sheet metal assembly to GM’s North American assembly plants.



