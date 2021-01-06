Uproar After Company Sends 'Test' Email Promising Bogus Bonuses

The company received some harsh feedback on social media.

Jan 6th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid ManteyAnna Wells

Recent reports say that email phishing scams -- those where a recipient is tricked into providing sensitive information by a malicious actor posing as a trusted source -- are not only increasing in frequency, they’re getting more sophisticated.

And the pandemic has been making it worse, as fraudsters have been, according to one expert, “quick to seize upon the confusion” of the pandemic and work-from-home.

It’s no surprise then that some companies are kicking their cybersecurity efforts into overdrive, though a recent incident at a large internet company shows that phishing test training might need to be paired with some sensitivity training.

Employees of GoDaddy, the web hosting company based in Scottsdale, voiced outrage after the company’s attempt at a phishing test rubbed some the wrong way. 

According to reports, GoDaddy sent an email to employees in the weeks leading up to Christmas offering them a bonus of $650. About 500 workers clicked on the link and input personal information. 

Two days later, they received a follow-up from GoDaddy’s security chief saying they’d failed a phishing test, at which point it became clear that no such bonuses existed. Social media users that subsequently caught wind of the incident blasted the company for using the bonus as part of the test amid the current economic uncertainty facing many families.

Following the incident, the news agency AFP published a statement from the company, where GoDaddy stressed the importance it places on the security of its platform. Said a spokesperson, “We understand some employees were upset by the phishing attempt and felt it was insensitive, for which we have apologized. While the test mimicked real attempts in play today, we need to do better and be more sensitive to our employees."


More
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Fined $650K Over Undisclosed Fees at California Stores
The company allegedly failed to disclose added shipping and handling charges to walk-in retail customers since 2015.
Jan 5th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
20190408 095330
How to Build a Vending Relationship with Customers That Works
Whether you are interested in adding industrial vending solutions for the first time or trying again, here’s how to build the right program for your customers.
Dec 28th, 2020
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1075416202 5efe1da207e14
Heads Up: No ID Newsletter Until Jan. 4
ID's newsletter will be on pause through next week as our staff takes some R&R.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Asg
COVID, Acquisitions Dominate ID's Top 20 News Items of 2020
COVID-19 dominated all news cycles in 2020, and it was no different on ID. Take a look at what made the biggest waves this past year.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Markallanroberts
5 Minutes With ID: Sales Expert Mark Allen Roberts
Roberts says 60 percent of distributor salespeople are currently struggling with adapting to virtual selling — but they don't have to.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this March 26 file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis.
States Spent Over $7B in Early Scramble for PPE
Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder despite guarantees.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1191449077 5fdd02983745a 5fe0b250ad3eb
ID's Top 10 Articles of 2020
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2020.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1279175030
Gazing Into Manufacturing and Distribution's 2021 Crystal Ball
COVID-19 debunked our belief that digital transformation was already the norm. Here's what will be key in the new year.
Dec 21st, 2020