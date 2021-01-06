NAM CEO Calls for 25th Amendment Consideration Amid US Capitol Violence

"This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous." said Jay Timmons, a longtime Republican.

Jan 6th, 2021
National Association of Manufacturers
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

WASHINGTON — National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement in response to large groups of armed Trump adherents who have violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building as members of Congress meet to count the electoral votes:

TimmonsTimmons“Armed violent protestors who support the baseless claim by outgoing president Trump that he somehow won an election that he overwhelmingly lost have stormed the U.S. Capitol today, attacking police officers and first responders, because Trump refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election. Throughout this whole disgusting episode, Trump has been cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has enflamed violent anger. This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such. The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.


Nam Logo 051415“This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend. Across America today, millions of manufacturing workers are helping our nation fight the deadly pandemic that has already taken hundreds of thousands of lives. We are trying to rebuild an economy and save and rebuild lives. But none of that will matter if our leaders refuse to fend off this attack on America and our democracy—because our very system of government, which underpins our very way of life, will crumble.”

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states.The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

More
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Fined $650K Over Undisclosed Fees at California Stores
The company allegedly failed to disclose added shipping and handling charges to walk-in retail customers since 2015.
Jan 5th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
20190408 095330
How to Build a Vending Relationship with Customers That Works
Whether you are interested in adding industrial vending solutions for the first time or trying again, here’s how to build the right program for your customers.
Dec 28th, 2020
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1075416202 5efe1da207e14
Heads Up: No ID Newsletter Until Jan. 4
ID's newsletter will be on pause through next week as our staff takes some R&R.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Asg
COVID, Acquisitions Dominate ID's Top 20 News Items of 2020
COVID-19 dominated all news cycles in 2020, and it was no different on ID. Take a look at what made the biggest waves this past year.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Markallanroberts
5 Minutes With ID: Sales Expert Mark Allen Roberts
Roberts says 60 percent of distributor salespeople are currently struggling with adapting to virtual selling — but they don't have to.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this March 26 file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis.
States Spent Over $7B in Early Scramble for PPE
Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder despite guarantees.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1191449077 5fdd02983745a 5fe0b250ad3eb
ID's Top 10 Articles of 2020
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2020.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1279175030
Gazing Into Manufacturing and Distribution's 2021 Crystal Ball
COVID-19 debunked our belief that digital transformation was already the norm. Here's what will be key in the new year.
Dec 21st, 2020