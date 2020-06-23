New Line of Cooling PPE

Magid Cool Powered by MISSION's inaugural offering includes cooling bandanas, cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling towels and cooling skull caps.

Jun 23rd, 2020
Magid Glove
Studio Session 029

ROMEOVILLE, IL — Magid, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment innovations, has announced the launch of a new product line powered by the instant cooling innovations company MISSION, along with an initiative to create an industrial heat safety protocol to help reduce the number of heat-related illnesses in the workplace and on the job site.

Studio Session 067Magid Cool Powered by MISSION's inaugural offering includes cooling bandanas, cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling towels and cooling skull caps – all designed to combat industrial heat illness in the workplace and the financial ramifications it has on businesses worldwide. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, every day 11 workers are seriously injured or die from heat stress. Magid Cool's proprietary MISSION cooling fabrics provide reusable, chemical-free cooling, which cools the fabric to 30 degrees below the average body temperature in less than 60 seconds, and stays cool for up to two hours providing long-lasting relief. 

Magid Cool uses MISSION's proprietary and patented instant cooling technologies that professional athletes, such as Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, have relied on for years. Workers in any hot condition — from the construction site to the factory floor — stand to benefit from this new line of innovative instant cooling products. Heat stress, which can range from minor cramping to heat stroke — has many causes. These include:

  • High temperatures and humidity
  • Dehydration
  • Bulky PPE and equipment
  • Poor workplace regulations
  • Heavy physical exertion
  • Direct sun exposure
  • Limited air movement
  • Poor health or chronic health conditions
More
I Stock 672015748
4 Ways to Help Your Team Sell Value
While you may be able to recite your company’s value proposition by heart, do you know what it really means to your customer?
Jun 22nd, 2020
Tech
Product Content is an Ongoing Process, Not a One-Off
Next to leveraging a robust B2B platform, providing quality product content is perhaps the most essential aspect of building a strong e-commerce program.
Jun 19th, 2020
Bolts &amp; Nuts&apos; headquarters location in Chattanooga, TN.
ID Catches Up With Fastener Distributor Bolts & Nuts
ID re-connects with Chattanooga, TN-based Bolts & Nuts Corp. to learn what they've been up to since visiting the distributor in December 2015.
Jun 16th, 2020
Dsc 1516
Here's How Zoro.com is Built-to-Scale
Learn how Zoro.com, Grainger's pure play e-commerce subsidiary, has added workers and SKUs at a breakneck pace.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1174295678
ID's 2020 Salary Survey is Here
It's our annual survey that covers distributor employees' salary, compensation and the factors surrounding both.
Jun 2nd, 2020
8444 Miki Pulley Paraflex Pin Hub Coupling
Pin-Hub Couplings
High allowable misalignment, low backlash.
Jun 12th, 2020
Ep7tn2
Finding the Bottom and Reshoring
Many industrial sectors may have finally found the bottom last month, but purchasing levels could rebound thanks to some unique market trends.
Jun 11th, 2020
Thumb2
Amazon Sued After Worker's Family Member Dies of COVID-19
The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety.
Jun 10th, 2020
Spira Trol Control Valve
Stainless Steel Modular Control Valves
Preconfigured valves simplify installation and minimize downtime.
Jun 10th, 2020
Adfgdf
3M: Amazon Seller Marked Up N95s by 20x
Filing a new lawsuit in California, 3M said a third party ousted customers of more than $350,000 through sales of fraudulent goods.
Jun 9th, 2020
Hd Supply 09u
HD Supply Still Committed to Seperation
In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.
Jun 9th, 2020
New Pig Sized
Non-Slip Markers, Mats Promote Social Distancing
The mats can be sanitized with mop or floor scrubber, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance.
Jun 8th, 2020