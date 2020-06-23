New Line of Cooling PPE

ROMEOVILLE, IL — Magid, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment innovations, has announced the launch of a new product line powered by the instant cooling innovations company MISSION, along with an initiative to create an industrial heat safety protocol to help reduce the number of heat-related illnesses in the workplace and on the job site.

Magid Cool Powered by MISSION's inaugural offering includes cooling bandanas, cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling towels and cooling skull caps – all designed to combat industrial heat illness in the workplace and the financial ramifications it has on businesses worldwide. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, every day 11 workers are seriously injured or die from heat stress. Magid Cool's proprietary MISSION cooling fabrics provide reusable, chemical-free cooling, which cools the fabric to 30 degrees below the average body temperature in less than 60 seconds, and stays cool for up to two hours providing long-lasting relief.

Magid Cool uses MISSION's proprietary and patented instant cooling technologies that professional athletes, such as Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, have relied on for years. Workers in any hot condition — from the construction site to the factory floor — stand to benefit from this new line of innovative instant cooling products. Heat stress, which can range from minor cramping to heat stroke — has many causes. These include: