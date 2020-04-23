Disposable Hard Hat Liners

NoSweat (Minneapolis, MN) has created the first disposable performance liners specifically for hard hats that absorb sweat instantly while preventing odors, stains, acne and the constant need to stop and wipe up sweat with a towel or a shirt sleeve. SweatLock technology instantly begins to absorb sweat. Moisture is locked inside the liner to help prevent dripping sweat, fogging, sweat stains, acne and odor. Each NoSweat liner absorbs around 2 ounces of sweat. Features include:

A universal fit in all brands and makes of hard hats and bump caps.

Compliance with major safety standards requirements.

Simple installation: just peel and stick a liner to the inside of the headwear.

www.nosweatco.com