Disposable Hard Hat Liners

Apr 23rd, 2020
NoSweat (Minneapolis, MN) has created the first disposable performance liners specifically for hard hats that absorb sweat instantly while preventing odors, stains, acne and the constant need to stop and wipe up sweat with a towel or a shirt sleeve. SweatLock technology instantly begins to absorb sweat. Moisture is locked inside the liner to help prevent dripping sweat, fogging, sweat stains, acne and odor. Each NoSweat liner absorbs around 2 ounces of sweat. Features include:

  • A universal fit in all brands and makes of hard hats and bump caps.

  • Compliance with major safety standards requirements.

  • Simple installation: just peel and stick a liner to the inside of the headwear. 

www.nosweatco.com


In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Auto Factories Likely to Stay Closed
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month.
Apr 28th, 2020
Warehouse 15a
What Will Distribution Look Like Post-Virus?
ID editor Mike Hockett examines what distribution pandemic responses could remain permanent fixtures.
Apr 28th, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Caterpillar Profit Tumbles
The equipment manufacturer has been deemed essential, but profits still took a massive dive.
Apr 28th, 2020
Wernersfa
Werner Electric Names New President
Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.
Apr 27th, 2020
An employee has her temperature taken at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France, Monday, April 27, 2020.
Nations, States Chart Their Own Paths on Reopening
Hair salons, restaurants and beaches are opening in some states; elsewhere, such steps are weeks away.
Apr 27th, 2020
Epicora
Epicor Launches Portal to Boost Businesses' Online Presence
ECC Express is an e-commerce solution designed to be an affordable and scalable solution that can be implemented in only a few days.
Apr 27th, 2020
I Stock 1210633302
Economists' Outlook Darkens
A third of respondents said their companies had been “severely impacted."
Apr 27th, 2020
Mexico Factory Ap
Mexico Automotive Plants to Reopen with Safeguards
The announcement came three days after the U.S. government launched a campaign to get Mexico to reopen plants.
Apr 27th, 2020
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Technology in the Face of Uncertainty
Instead of postponing technology projects, smart manufacturers will continue to pursue tools aimed at improving productivity and employee retention.
Apr 24th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington.
Trump Signs $484B Virus Aid Bill
Easy passage of this installment belies a bumpier path for future legislation to address the crisis.
Apr 24th, 2020
Ap20089776270454 5e85f13624c87
Price Controls Don't Work
But mask rationing is the exception that proves the rule.
Apr 24th, 2020
Skf E
SKF's Organic Sales Fell 9% in Q1
The bearings maker has closed sites, reduced costs and headcount to mitigate the pandemic's financial impact.
Apr 24th, 2020