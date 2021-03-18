95 U.S. Manufacturing Plants Earn 2020 Energy Star Certification

Today, the EPA announced that 95 U.S. manufacturing plants have earned Energy Star certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries.

By strategically managing energy use, the plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills—equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs.

They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes.

Since the first industrial facilities received certification 15 years ago, certified plants have resulted in more than $6 billion in savings on energy bills and prevented more than 65 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions compared to average-performing facilities.

All ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in 2020:

Alabama:

Argos USA LLC, Calera (cement manufacturing)

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Honda Manufacturing Alabama, LLC, Lincoln (automobile assembly)

Honda Manufacturing Alabama, LLC, Lincoln (automobile engine)

Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

CalPortland Company, Rillito (cement manufacturing)

Drake Cement, Paulden (cement manufacturing)*

Holsum Bakery of Tolleson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Mesa Organic Baking Co., Inc. (commercial bread and roll baking)

Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)

California:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Madera (container glass manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Sacramento (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Diego (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

J.R. Simplot Company, Helm (nitrogenous fertilizer)

Vitro Architectural Glass, Fresno (flat glass)

Colorado:

GCC, Pueblo (cement manufacturing)

Mile Hi Companies, Denver (commercial bread and roll baking)

Delaware:

AstraZeneca, Newark (pharmaceutical)

Florida:

CEMEX USA, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America LLC, Medley (cement manufacturing)

Georgia:

Honda Precision Parts Georgia, Tallapoosa (automobile transmission)*

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)

Guardian Industries, DeWitt (flat glass)*

Illinois:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Robinson (petroleum refining)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Dunkirk (container glass manufacturing)

Honda of America of Indiana, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

PepsiCo Gatorade Facility, Indianapolis (juice production)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Kentucky:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London (commercial bread and roll baking)*

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)

Louisiana:

Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Lafayette, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Garyville (petroleum refining)

Maryland:

Northeast Foods Inc, Automatic Rolls Baltimore (commercial bread and roll baking)

Michigan:

AbbVie, Wyandotte (pharmaceutical)*

General Motors Company, Lansing (automobile assembly)

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flint Hills Resources, Pine Bend (petroleum refining)

LambWeston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Saint Paul Park (petroleum refining)

Mississippi:

Georgia-Pacific Cellulose, New Augusta (pulp mill)*

Missouri:

Buzzi Unicem USA, Festus (cement manufacturing)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)

Nebraska:

Koch Fertilizer Beatrice, LLC (nitrogenous fertilizer)

Nevada:

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

New Jersey:

AbbVie, Branchburg (pharmaceutical)*

Ardagh Glass Inc., Bridgeton (container glass manufacturing)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Albany (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)

Ohio:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Honda of America Manufacturing, Anna (automobile engine)

Honda of America Manufacturing, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda of America Manufacturing, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Honda Transmission Manufacturing, Russells Point (automobile transmission)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Canton (petroleum refining)

Oklahoma:

Koch Fertilizer Enid, LLC (nitrogenous fertilizer)*

Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread, Inc., Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Puerto Rico:

Merck & Co., Inc., Las Piedras (pharmaceutical)

South Carolina:

Argos USA LLC, Harleyville (cement manufacturing)

South Dakota:

GCC, Rapid City (cement manufacturing)*

Weston Foods Canada Inc., North Sioux City (cookie & cracker baking)

Tennessee:

Beiersdorf Manufacturing LLC, Cleveland (pharmaceutical)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)

Nissan North America, Inc., Decherd (automobile engine)

Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna (automobile assembly)

Tate & Lyle, Loudon (corn refining)

Tennessee Bun Company, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Tennessee Bun Company, Nashville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Texas:

AbbVie, Waco (pharmaceutical)

CITGO Petroleum Corp., Corpus Christi (petroleum refining)

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)

Virginia:

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Lynchburg Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Titan America LLC, Troutville (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Front Royal (cookie & cracker baking)

Washington:

Ash Grove Cement Company, Seattle (cement manufacturing)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Anacortes (petroleum refining)*

Phillips 66, Ferndale (petroleum refining)

Wisconsin:

Alpha Baking Co., Inc., Manitowoc (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Energy efficiency is an important decarbonization strategy for the industrial sector, which emits nearly a third of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

To make the crucial reductions in industrial greenhouse gas emissions necessary—and enable a transition to a clean energy economy—manufacturing plants must significantly increase the energy efficiency of their operations, according to the EPA.

Energy Star provides manufacturers with resources for improving the energy performance of manufacturing plants. Plants use energy performance indicators (EPIs), or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index (Solomon-EII) scoring system, to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics.

Plants with a verified energy performance score of 75 out of 100 or higher are eligible for certification, meaning that they perform better than 75 percent of plants within their industry. Energy Star certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement, steel, and glass to commercial bakeries.

*Denotes first-time certification



