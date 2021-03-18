The 10 Most Innovative States

WalletHub recently unveiled their list of the Most and Least Innovative States.

The 50 states and District of Columbia were compared across 22 categories, including share of STEM professionals, R&D spending per capita, and tech-company density.

At #10 is New Hampshire, followed in descending order by Utah and Delaware.

California came in at #7, ranking #2 in Innovation Environment factors, but #7 in Human Capital.

Colorado followed at #6, with Virginia (highest density of tech companies), Maryland, Washington and the District of Columbia (#1 in Human Capital) coming next.

The Most Innovative State – Massachusetts.

#51 on the list - Mississippi, preceded by Louisiana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Arkansas.