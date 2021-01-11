Businesses Rethink Political Donations After Capitol Siege

Some halted donations to lawmakers that opposed the certification of the election; others are pausing contributions altogether.

Jan 11th, 2021
Barbara Ortutay
Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, Washington.
Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, Washington.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Businesses are rethinking political contributions in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday.

Citigroup confirmed Sunday that it is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year. Others, like Marriott, are only stopping donations to the 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election.

In a memo to employees Friday, Citi’s head of global government affairs Candi Wolff said “we want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.”

“We support engaging with our political leaders even when we disagree, and our PAC is an important tool for that engagement,” Wolff wrote, adding that the company in 2019 donated $1,000 to the campaign of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who represents a state in which Citi has a lot of employees.

In all, Citi's political action committee donated $742,000 to federal candidates in 2019-2020 according to OpenSecrets, a group that tracks political donations. Of this, $413,500 — or about 56% — went to Republicans and the rest to Democrats.

Unlike other companies, Citi says it is pausing all federal contributions. Medical device maker Boston Scientific said Sunday it is doing the same, while it reviews its approach to political donations. The company said it believes in “respecting the integrity of the democratic process, the election outcome and the peaceful transition of power.”

The trade group representing one of the nation’s best known health insurance brands, meanwhile, said it’s suspending political contributions to lawmakers who voted last week to reject the Electoral College results that cemented Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the November election.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association represents 36 regional and local insurers who use the brand, together covering about 1 in 3 Americans.

In a statement, Kim Keck, the group’s CEO and president, says it will continue to support lawmakers and candidates in both political parties who “will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation.”

Hotel giant Marriott said Sunday it has taken “the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration” and will be pause political donations to those who voted against certification of the election.

The company's PAC has donated $108,500 to Democrats and $89,500 to Republicans in the 2019-2020 federal election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

More
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
NAM Calls on Armed Thugs to Cease Violence at Capitol
"This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend."
Jan 6th, 2021
Email
Uproar After Company Sends 'Test' Email Promising Bogus Bonuses
The company received some harsh feedback on social media.
Jan 6th, 2021
Msc Agasd
MSC's December Growth a Welcomed Sign of Market Recovery
MSC's September-November sales fell 6 percent over-over-year despite major safety & janitorial gains, but momentum built through the end of 2020.
Jan 6th, 2021
Applied App 20 21
Applied Acquires Automation Distributor Gibson Engineering
It's Applied's third bolt-on in the last 16 months.
Jan 5th, 2021
Industrial Production I Stock 1169155411
US Factories Grow at Fastest Pace Since Mid-2018
The December activity gauge was up 3.2 percentage points from November.
Jan 5th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Fined $650K Over Undisclosed Fees at California Stores
The company allegedly failed to disclose added shipping and handling charges to walk-in retail customers since 2015.
Jan 5th, 2021
Milwaukee
Structured Face Mask
A structured design separates the mask from users’ mouths and making it easier to move.
Jan 4th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
20190408 095330
How to Build a Vending Relationship with Customers That Works
Whether you are interested in adding industrial vending solutions for the first time or trying again, here’s how to build the right program for your customers.
Dec 28th, 2020
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020