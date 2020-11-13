To Help Economy, Bank Proposes Tax on Working from Home

A report says white collar workers able to work from home should be taxed to help those who cannot.

Nov 13th, 2020
Kelvin Chan
A pedestrian walks across the Millennium Bridge in London, May 11, 2020.
A pedestrian walks across the Millennium Bridge in London, May 11, 2020.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

LONDON (AP) — White collar staff reaping the financial benefits of working from home should be taxed to help other workers who aren't getting the same advantages, experts at Deutsche Bank said in a new report.

In its report on how to rebuild the economy after COVID-19, the bank proposed a 5% daily tax on each employee that continues to work from home, which could raise tens of billions of dollars for governments. The money could be used to help lower income workers who have taken on greater risk because their jobs can't be done remotely, it said.

The bank noted that the global pandemic has turbocharged the shift to remote work, a trend that looks set to last for the long term with many workers expecting to spend at least a few days of their work week at home even after the pandemic ends.

These workers benefit from more convenience and flexibility. They also save money directly because they don't have to pay for commuting costs, takeout lunches, or buying and dry cleaning work clothes - but it means those businesses that have grown up to support office workers won't be able to recover and “the economic malaise will be extended,” the report said.

While it doesn't make sense for the government to support, say, a downtown sandwich shop if it doesn't have any more customers from nearby office towers, “it does make sense to support the mass of people who have been suddenly displaced by forces outside their control,” the bank said. “From a personal and economic point of view, it makes sense that these people should be given a helping hand."

The tax would amount to just over $10 a day, assuming the average salary of an American working from home is $55,000. That's roughly the amount the worker might spend on commuting, lunch and laundry, which would leave them no worse off than going into the office, the report said. It could raise up to $48 billion in the U.S. Deutsche Bank carried out similar calculations for Germany and the U.K.

But the proposals faced heavy skepticism.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of job search engine Adzuna.co.uk said the idea was misguided and predicted it would be incredibly unpopular.

“It punishes progressive companies and those with kids or caring responsibilities, who were responsible during the pandemic, who are already taking on more costs and helping the environment by staying at home," said Hunter. “Let's be honest, there are many better ways to raise taxes!”

More
Lowe's Hd Supply
Lowe's Denies Report of HD Supply Acquisition Talks
The company swiftly refuted an earlier Monday report saying it was pursuing buying the major industrial distributor.
Nov 10th, 2020
I Stock 1205972800
Testing Timeline: What’s Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines
Here's how the different shots will make it to market.
Nov 10th, 2020
I Stock 1163375101
Incentive and Rebate Programs Can Boost Profits and Loyalty
Here are a few things to consider when creating or evaluating your incentive and rebate programs.
Nov 10th, 2020
Fastenersdfasdf
Fastener Distributor Index Grows on Gains in Sales, Employment, Deliveries
The FDI's metric for measuring six-month market outlook surged to its highest mark since January 2018.
Nov 9th, 2020
I Stock 1006017064 (2)
US Metalworking Orders Jump Month-to-Month; Still Well Below 2019
Metal cutting, forming and fabricating orders had a large jump from August but is still pacing weak year-over-year.
Nov 9th, 2020
109337324 2953715188189211 1643750337618823308 O
Here's How AI Powers Amazon’s Success
Benj Cohen summarizes how Amazon utilizes three AI strategies to account for around $80 billion of its sales.
Nov 6th, 2020
The 'Painted Ladies' historical Victorian homes seen from Alamo Square Park, San Francisco, Feb. 26, 2020.
San Francisco Voters Approve Taxes on CEOs, Big Businesses
Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra surcharge on its annual business tax.
Nov 5th, 2020
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Oct. as Safety Ticks Up
The company bucked several downward trends in October as its fastener sales continued to slowly rebound.
Nov 5th, 2020
2
Amazon Business Officially Launches Its Dash Smart Shelf
After a year of testing, the weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled auto-replenishment scale is available for customers and consumers.
Nov 4th, 2020
I Stock 1148389135
17 Ways Distributors Can Reduce Everyday Expenses
Even distributors who are satisfied with their current arrangements should consider reviewing them. They may be leaving extra cash on the table.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mrc Global Er
Amid Continued Sales Plunge, MRC Global to Close 28 Facilities in 2020
Sequential declines were far less severe than year-over-year, with upstream production and midstream pipeline sectors hit hard by pandemic impacts.
Oct 29th, 2020