Testing Timeline: What’s Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines

Here's how the different shots will make it to market.

Nov 10th, 2020
Lauran Neergaard
I Stock 1205972800
iStock

Pfizer's surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated — an announcement right after a fraught U.S. presidential election campaign — is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market.

Pfizer Inc. and the maker of the other leading U.S. vaccine candidate, Moderna Inc., have been cautioning for weeks that the earliest they could seek regulatory approval for wider use of their shots would be late November. In Britain, AstraZeneca recently said it hoped to prove its own vaccine was effective by year’s end.

Late on Monday in a series of tweets President Donald Trump accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer of waiting until after the election to announce its positive vaccine news for political reasons. Pfizer did not receive data from independent trial monitors until Sunday, however. The FDA was not involved in Pfizer’s decision to announce its early results and made no announcements of its own.

The hard truth: Science moves at its own pace. While COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at record speeds in hope of ending the pandemic, when they’re ready for prime time depends on a long list of research steps including how many study volunteers wind up getting the coronavirus — something scientists cannot control.

Here’s a look at the process:

How the studies work

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have enrolled nearly 44,000 people in final testing of their vaccine. Neither participants, their doctors nor Pfizer know who gets the real vaccine and who gets a dummy shot. They get a second dose about three weeks after the first.

And then another week after the second dose, key tracking begins: Counting anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms and tests positive for the virus as participants go about their daily routines, especially in hot spots.

Late-stage testing of other vaccine candidates is similar, varying slightly in the number of volunteers and timing.

How to tell shots work

Every vaccine study is overseen by an independent “data and safety monitoring board,” or DSMB. These boards include scientists and statisticians who have no ties to the vaccine makers.

Before a study is complete, only the DSMB has the power to unlock the code of who got real vaccine and who got placebo, and to recommend if the shots are working well enough to stop testing early.

Those boards take sneak peeks at pre-determined times agreed to by the manufacturer and the Food and Drug Administration. The first interim analysis for Pfizer came Sunday. The company reported its data monitors had counted 94 infections so far -- and that among those initial cases, the vaccine appeared 90% effective.

But the study isn’t stopping: To be sure of protection, it’s set to run until there are 164 infections. The more COVID-19 cases occur in the trial, the better idea scientists will have of just how protective the shots really are.

Could that sneak peek have come earlier?

Pfizer’s initial plans called for evaluating when just 32 infections had been counted. But many scientists warned that was simply too small to draw conclusions about a vaccine needed by billions.

Pfizer said it reconsidered, going back to the FDA for permission to change the plan and do its first interim analysis when there were more cases. By the time Pfizer made the change and caught up with a backlog of virus tests, the DSMB had 94 infections to analyze.

The higher number increases confidence in those still preliminary results, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former FDA vaccine scientist now at Georgetown University.

Moderna, AstraZeneca and other companies not quite as far along in their final testing all have set slightly different timepoints for when their data monitors will peek at how the shots are working.

Don't forget safety

Safety is the top priority. Monitors also watch for unexpected or serious side effects. Earlier this fall, separate studies of vaccine candidates made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were temporarily halted after some participants experienced health problems, delaying the research until safety investigations allowed both to resume.

Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine.

But the FDA is requiring that companies track at least half of study volunteers for two months to look for side effects before asking the agency to review their vaccine. That’s about when side effects have cropped in studies of other vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna both expect to reach that safety milestone later in November.

What happens then?

Companies are expected to seek permission for “emergency use” of their vaccines, rather than waiting to fully complete their studies and then seeking traditional approval.

The FDA’s scientific advisers will debate each company’s study findings in a public meeting before the agency decides.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed. And the first people vaccinated will need to undergo extra safety tracking, as the government watches for rare side effects that might crop up when the shots are given to many more people than were in the research studies.

More
Flap Discs Flaptec & Gemflex & Cer Zirc Web 1a
Premium and Economy Zirconia, Ceramic Flap Discs
Toronto-based Gemtex has two new products for the abrasives market.
Nov 11th, 2020
Lowe's Hd Supply
Lowe's Denies Report of HD Supply Acquisition Talks
The company swiftly refuted an earlier Monday report saying it was pursuing buying the major industrial distributor.
Nov 10th, 2020
I Stock 1163375101
Incentive and Rebate Programs Can Boost Profits and Loyalty
Here are a few things to consider when creating or evaluating your incentive and rebate programs.
Nov 10th, 2020
Fastenersdfasdf
Fastener Distributor Index Grows on Gains in Sales, Employment, Deliveries
The FDI's metric for measuring six-month market outlook surged to its highest mark since January 2018.
Nov 9th, 2020
I Stock 1006017064 (2)
US Metalworking Orders Jump Month-to-Month; Still Well Below 2019
Metal cutting, forming and fabricating orders had a large jump from August but is still pacing weak year-over-year.
Nov 9th, 2020
109337324 2953715188189211 1643750337618823308 O
Here's How AI Powers Amazon’s Success
Benj Cohen summarizes how Amazon utilizes three AI strategies to account for around $80 billion of its sales.
Nov 6th, 2020
The 'Painted Ladies' historical Victorian homes seen from Alamo Square Park, San Francisco, Feb. 26, 2020.
San Francisco Voters Approve Taxes on CEOs, Big Businesses
Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra surcharge on its annual business tax.
Nov 5th, 2020
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Oct. as Safety Ticks Up
The company bucked several downward trends in October as its fastener sales continued to slowly rebound.
Nov 5th, 2020
2
Amazon Business Officially Launches Its Dash Smart Shelf
After a year of testing, the weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled auto-replenishment scale is available for customers and consumers.
Nov 4th, 2020
I Stock 1148389135
17 Ways Distributors Can Reduce Everyday Expenses
Even distributors who are satisfied with their current arrangements should consider reviewing them. They may be leaving extra cash on the table.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mrc Global Er
Amid Continued Sales Plunge, MRC Global to Close 28 Facilities in 2020
Sequential declines were far less severe than year-over-year, with upstream production and midstream pipeline sectors hit hard by pandemic impacts.
Oct 29th, 2020