MRO Distributor Kimball Midwest Joins Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis

It comes a week after Grainger's CEO addressed George Floyd's death to all company staff.

Jun 8th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Kimball Midwest B

One week after Grainger's CEO addressed his company regarding George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis and its aftermath, fellow MRO products distributor Kimball Midwest on Monday made its stance known for condemning racism.

Kimball MidwesterThe Columbus, OH-based company was one of more than 750 Central Ohio businesses to sign a letter in support of a Columbus City Council resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. That letter can be read here.

"These are complex issues that no one organization can solve on its own," Kimball Midwest said in a press release Monday. "We know this is one small step on a long, difficult and necessary journey to make our community, our country and our organizations stronger and safer for people of color."

The letter said that the signees support a resolution put forth by Columbus City Council member Priscilla Tyson that would declare racism as a public health crisis.

"We support the resolution because we are profoundly outraged and heartbroken that our fellow citizens continue to see themselves in the anguished face of George Floyd pleading for air under the knee of a white man sworn to protect; hear themselves in the nervous voice of Christian Cooper, a bird-watcher whose skin tone is suddenly used to falsely suggest he is a threat; and, in the experiences of countless more Americans of color, so frequently demeaned, threatened and physically harmed," the letter opens with. "We hope and believe the resolution will appropriately bring increased government and private-sector attention to these persistent and systemic issues."

"Kimball Midwest is a people business, and that means we strive to conduct business by the Platinum Rule: Do unto others as they want done to them," Kimball Midwest CEO Pat McCurdy said. "We will continue to listen, learn and take action to practice our values rather than simply profess them."

Kimball Midwest was No. 36 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

Grainger CEO DG Macpherson shared a letter with all Grainger team members on May 31 voicing his thoughts on Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the resulting protests that at times turned violent, and the company's stance on inclusion, diversity and anti-racism.

If your company has given a statement regarding George Floyd's death, racial issues or another related topic, feel free to share it with Industrial Distribution by emailing editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

More
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Trims Sales Staff as Safety Line Spikes
The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.
Jun 4th, 2020
Grainger Fabory
Grainger Divesting Fabory to Dutch Firm
Acquired in 2011 for $344 million, Fabory is a specialist distributor of fastener products in Western Europe.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Factory With Flag 5e9a022b905c5
NAM CEO: This is Not a Time to Sit Back
'If we fail, America will not endure. If we are to succeed, it must be together.'
Jun 2nd, 2020
Wesco Anixter 5eb02146d7e22
WESCO, Anixter Announce Future Leaders
See who will lead the $17 billion combined company, of which the completed merger is expected in Q2 or Q3 of this year.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Merger I Stock
April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap
While April was nearly an empty field of M&A activity in industrial supply, May showed signs of life.
Jun 1st, 2020
Mars Supply Logoasd
Acquisition, New Website for Mars Supply
Mars boosts its Minnesota and Midwest presence by adding nearby MTS, based 10 miles to the East of Mars' Bloomington headquarters.
Jun 1st, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 824615554
Power Tool Suppliers Feel Pandemic's Economic Pressure
What is the outlook for the power tools market going forward?
May 28th, 2020
28424847 1685056458219562 2408621413862314871 O
How Crescent Electric Supply Has Handled the Pandemic
Electrical and industrial products distributor Crescent Electric Supply details its COVID-19 response, which includes valuable resources for other distributors to utilize.
May 27th, 2020
I Stock 1195392846
Where Do Distributors Go From Here?
Aside from wondering which distributors will or won't be OK during this downturn, it's worth examining which markets are providing opportunities today.
May 25th, 2020
A replaceable nanoporous membrane, illustrated above, attached to an N95 mask filters out particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 (purple circles), allowing only clean air (blue circles) through.
Replaceable Filter Could Solve N95 Mask Problems
It has a membrane that more efficiently filters particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 and could be replaced on an N95 mask after every use.
May 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1210284242
Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus
A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.
May 22nd, 2020