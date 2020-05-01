IMTS 2020 Still Set for September

But be prepared for possible temperature checks and mask distribution at the door.

May 1st, 2020
David Mantey
Photo taken during IMTS 2018 in Chicago, IL.
Photo taken during IMTS 2018 in Chicago, IL.
Photo courtesy IMTS

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is one of the largest North American trade shows dedicated to the manufacturing industry. According to an update from Peter Eelman, vice president and CXO  of the Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT), the show will go on as planned September 14 - 19, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

According to Eelman, the interest in IMTS 2020 from the manufacturing community remains high. The show is reportedly at 94% of capacity for exhibit space and registrations have been steady throughout the onset of the crisis.

However, IMTS will look different this year with added safety protocols. The show staff is currently redesigning high traffic areas (such as registration, conferences and receptions) and considering entry point measures such as temperature checks and mask distribution.

The show will also be co-located with the Smart Manufacturing Experience (SMX), which was originally scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh in June.

Eelman said the staff remains in constant communication with McCormick Place, the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois.

McCormick Place was set up as a temporary medical center. Originally, 3,000 beds were planned for the site, but now that the number of cases is growing at a slower rate, fewer beds are needed. As a result, officials are cutting 2,000 beds from the temporary medical center. 

"We have been advised that 2,000 beds have been removed from the alternate care facility and, to date, have had less than a dozen patients. We have also been advised that they are planning to move the entire facility out by June for shows to start up again in July," Eelman said.

Related
Javits
Engineers Transform NYC Center
Apr 6th, 2020
More
I Stock 1147449046
The Importance of Marketing During a Downturn
The natural recession tendency is to go conservative on spending, including marketing. Robert Kravitz explains why that's a mistake.
May 1st, 2020
Grainger Zxvs
Grainger Hires New Chief Technoloy Officer
Jonny LeRoy, the former Head of Technology at ThoughtWorks, joins the MRO giant to strengthen and grow Grainger's technology capabilities.
Apr 30th, 2020
Stanley Bd Asd
Stanley B&D Enacts $1B Cost Savings Program
The company's executives and board members are foregoing 20 percent of their ongoing compensation through at least 2020.
Apr 30th, 2020
Mohammad Ikram closes a large door to his business Hot Stop, fully stocked but closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Economists: Quick Recession Rebound Unlikely
Among their concerns is that the coronavirus could flare up again after the economy is re-opened.
Apr 30th, 2020
0
WESCO Cuts Executive Salaries by 25%
The company said its $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter is still on track to close in Q2 or Q3.
Apr 30th, 2020
93771350 2866306983464862 8360762502954352640 O
Applied April Sales Down in Mid-Teens
The fluid power, motion control and MRO products distributor outlined a number of cost-savings measures enacted during the quarter.
Apr 30th, 2020
B triton Image Bild
High-Performance Roller Chains
High-tech coating protects against corrosion and wear.
Apr 30th, 2020
In this March 3 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Likely to Hold Rates Near Zero
The Fed is confronting a deeply perilous moment for an economy that had looked robust just a few months ago.
Apr 29th, 2020
This April 26 photo shows gas prices displayed at a gas station in Hattiesburg, MS. With a barrel of crude oil costing less than a New York pizza, many US shale producers are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and experts are wondering when, and if, the oil industry will recover. The price of benchmark US crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday, April 28. At the start of the year, the price was around $60.
Q&A: Can Oil Bounce Back?
Oil prices were declining before the pandemic hit. As demand now sinks further, the industry is running out of places to store it.
Apr 29th, 2020
Ap20120514482923
Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon
It also brought headaches.
Apr 29th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales Down 2% as Backlog Piles Up
Systemax, owner of Global Industrial, said while total demand has increased, constrained availability of products has made backlog swell.
Apr 29th, 2020
Many severe COVID-19 symptoms last for weeks.
How COVID-19 Will Impact Sick Workers
Taking advantage of unpaid leave can increase the chances that workers will face economic hardship.
Apr 29th, 2020