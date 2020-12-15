Regal Beloit Adds QR Codes to Mounted Bearing Products

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced Tuesday that it is now putting QR codes on Sealmaster and Browning mounted bearings products and bearing boxes including Browining, McGill, Rollway, Sealmaster and System Plast.

Regal customers can use any smartphone to scan this simple, yet effective QR code to gain access to the landing page on regalbeloit.com, which provides:

Information on how to register Regal bearing products

Access to product specifications, including all critical dimensions and features, and the Regal 2D and 3D CAD libraries

Installation and maintenance instructions

Information on where to buy Regal products

Instructions on how to download the Regal Power Transmission mobile app

“This is a natural progression of our goal to leverage digital technology to make it easier for Regal customers to quickly find information and improve transactions with our company,” said Ian Rubin, director of marketing — customer experience, Regal. “The Regal Power Transmission Solutions group will expand this effort beyond bearings, working to deploy QR codes on other products. More information on that is to come.”