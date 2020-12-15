Regal Beloit Adds QR Codes to Mounted Bearing Products

The company is leveraging digital technology in ways that enhance customer interaction with Regal products.

Dec 15th, 2020
Regal Beloit
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced Tuesday that it is now putting QR codes on Sealmaster and Browning mounted bearings products and bearing boxes including Browining, McGill, Rollway, Sealmaster and System Plast.

Unnamed (4)Regal customers can use any smartphone to scan this simple, yet effective QR code to gain access to the landing page on regalbeloit.com, which provides:

  • Information on how to register Regal bearing products
  • Access to product specifications, including all critical dimensions and features, and the Regal 2D and 3D CAD libraries
  • Installation and maintenance instructions
  • Information on where to buy Regal products
  • Instructions on how to download the Regal Power Transmission mobile app

“This is a natural progression of our goal to leverage digital technology to make it easier for Regal customers to quickly find information and improve transactions with our company,” said Ian Rubin, director of marketing — customer experience, Regal. “The Regal Power Transmission Solutions group will expand this effort beyond bearings, working to deploy QR codes on other products. More information on that is to come.”

Regal Beloit Corporation is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

