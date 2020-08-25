Anti-Slip Stair Safety Treads

WOOSTER, OH — Wooster Products’ Spectra two-stage stair nosings are available with 18 standard colors or with high-quality photoluminescent NITEGLOW treads. Ideal for steel pan or concrete poured steps, Spectra treads are visually appealing and durable, yet can be quickly and easily replaced if damaged. Available in matching or contrasting color décor, they are ideal for heavy pedestrian traffic, indoors or out. This two-stage anti-slip stair nosing meets NYC Local Law 26, 2015 IBC, and 2015 IFC code compliance and is well suited for either new construction or retrofit interior stair applications.

Corrosion-resistant extruded aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler assures long tread life under heavy pedestrian traffic. Bright, long lasting epoxy filler (including photoluminescent) is free of hazardous and radioactive substances, extends uniformly throughout the filler. A high content of aluminum oxide abrasive provides traction and long service life and is replaceable. Available in lengths to order, to a maximum of 8’0”. Clean architectural lines ensure aesthetic appeal.

Spectra two-stage safety nosing includes a replaceable anti-slip abrasive-filled top insert, and a mill finish extruded aluminum base, with sure-hold anchor. Optional wood insert keeps aluminum base clean during initial construction. Protective tape also available.

Anti-slip filler includes approximately 60% virgin grain aluminum oxide abrasive which is available in matching or contrasting colors. Photoluminescent epoxy binder is a fully cured resilient epoxy with a filler ratio of 16% minimum for enhanced cleanability.

For additional information visit www.WoosterProducts.com, e-mail sales@wooster-products.com, call (800) 321- 4936, or write Wooster Products, 1000 Spruce Street, PO Box 6005, Wooster, OH, 44691.