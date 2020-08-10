Man Faces Charges After Spending PPP Loan on F-350, Lamborghini & Strip Clubs

One application listed a CEO who died the month before.

Aug 10th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsDavid Mantey
 

Last week, David T. Hines was charged with three felonies after fraudulently taking the Paycheck Protection Program for nearly $4 million. He then proceeded to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini.

Not to be outdone, a 29-year-old Houston, Texas man obtained about $1.6 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for a pair of companies. Lee Price III then used the money to buy a Rolex, a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup (starts around $36,000) and a Lamborghini Urus, only a $200,000 Lambo.. He also dropped money on real estate, as well as thousands at strip clubs and other night clubs. I suppose that once you aspire to a certain level of fraud, you apply the go-big-or-go-home mentality to all things. 

According to the Department of Justice, Price was charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. 

According to unsealed documents, Price received funding for two fraudulent applications. Price Enterprises Holdings, an investment company, allegedly received more than $900,000. Another loan, for commercial builder 713 Construction, was approved for more than $700,000. The applications stated that both companies had numerous employees and significant payroll expenses. According to the charges, however, neither  has employees nor pays wages consistent with the amounts claimed in the applications. 

What is also suspicious is that the person listed as CEO on the 713 Construction loan application died in April 2020, a month before the application was submitted.

The DOJ stresses that federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Price is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

More
Sw Bantam
SW Launches Bantam Brand to Address Glove Shortage
The new Bantam gloves are an alternative to nitrile and latex gloves at an economical price, making them ideal for everyday use in low-risk industries.
Aug 6th, 2020
1
ID Goes In-Depth With Industrial Supply Company
At 104 years old, Industrial Supply Co. navigates a pandemic while embracing digital tools.
Aug 6th, 2020
Salary Cover
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Salary Report
Our readers get real about pay, benefits and fears for the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aug 5th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Motion Sdf
Motion Industries Makes Pair of Acquisitions
The distributor closed on two deals on Aug. 1, adding companies near San Diego and far East Canada.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Thumb2
Americans Trust Clorox, Amazon More Than Government
While the pandemic has hurt most businesses, some are getting a big boost to their reputation.
Aug 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1226113460
How Mfg. HR Can Reduce Risk as COVID Reshapes Interaction
As manufacturing human resources professionals cope with fear and uncertainty across their workforce, they must focus on three key areas.
Jul 31st, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Big 50 Promo W Epicor
Submissions Open for ID's 2020 Big 50 List
Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.
Jul 29th, 2020
Gavel 2 5dfa51a304ec3
Man Found Liable in Break Room Poisonings
One co-worker is dead and another lost a kidney.
Jul 29th, 2020
Id 19166 Img 9687a
MRO Has Been Hammered in 2020, But It's Punching Back
While MRO sales and demand figure to be subdued for the remainder of 2020, positive signs are abound.
Jul 27th, 2020
Map
McMaster-Carr Planning Major HQ Expansion
It includes a 460,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that calls for a 66-foot-high roof.
Jul 23rd, 2020