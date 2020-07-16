DoL Issues Final Beryllium Standard for General Industry

The final rule includes changes designed to clarify the standard and simplify or improve compliance.

Jul 16th, 2020
U.S. Department of Labor
I Stock 1255568805
iStock

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published a final rule revising the beryllium standard for general industry on July 13. The final rule includes changes designed to clarify the standard, and simplify or improve compliance. These changes maintain protection for employees while ensuring that the standard is well understood and compliance is simple and straightforward.

The final rule amends the following paragraphs of the beryllium standard for general industry: "Definitions," "Methods of Compliance," "Personal Protective Clothing and Equipment," "Hygiene Areas and Practices," "Housekeeping," "Medical Surveillance," "Hazard Communication" and "Recordkeeping." It also has a new Appendix A: "Operations for Establishing Beryllium Work Areas."

The compliance date of this final standard as modified is September 14, 2020. OSHA has been enforcing most of the provisions for general industry since Dec. 12, 2018. The agency began enforcing the provisions for change rooms and showers on March 11, 2019, and engineering controls on March 10, 2020. The final standard will affect approximately 50,500 workers employed in general industry and is estimated to yield minor net cost savings to employers.

