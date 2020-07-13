Elon Musk Is Now Richer than Warren Buffett

Six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.

Jul 13th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsAnna Wells
 

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index has revealed that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has leapfrogged famed investor Warren Buffett in wealth ranking.

Tesla’s market cap has propelled Musk’s fortune over $70 billion, making him the seventh richest person in the world.

Musk was ranked 12th on last year’s list.

Buffett’s ranking slipped due to a massive donation last week of $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock.

According to Markets Insider, Buffett has given away $37 billion in wealth over the past 14 years.

Tesla’s stock hit a record last week, when it reached $1,544 per share.

This surge meant the value for Musk, Tesla’s largest shareholder, was around $6 billion.

At this point in time, six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.

