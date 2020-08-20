Goodyear Faces Backlash Over Discrimination Policy

An effective ban on MAGA and other political attire has outraged the president.

Aug 20th, 2020
 

Goodyear is having a bad day. An employee at the tire maker recently took a photo of a slide that was allegedly used as part of a diversity training exercise. According to WIBW, a CBS affiliate in Kansas, an area manager at the company's plant in Topeka, led the presentation. The employee claimed that the slide came from Goodyear Tire and Rubber's corporate office based in Akron, Ohio.

The slide displays a simple chart of acceptable and unacceptable attire as part of the company's zero-tolerance policy. The slide lists clothing with Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride messages as acceptable. 

What many, including the whistleblower, have taken issue with is the subject matter deemed unacceptable, including Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, Make America Great Again (MAGA), and political-affiliated slogans or material.


The photo spread like a brush fire on social media and even garnered a response from President Donald Trump who, in a tweet, said, "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)." 


About an hour later, Goodyear responded with the following post on twitter, "Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so."

According to Goodyear's statement, the visual was not created by or distributed by Goodyear corporate, and it wasn't part of a diversity training class. Goodyear stresses that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment or discrimination. The company asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions supporting political campaigns for any candidate or political party, as well as other advocacy that falls outside of racial justice and equity issues. 

In the statement, the company adds that it supports both equality and law enforcement, noting that beliefs that the company is anti-police could not be "further from the truth." You can read the entire statement below.


In a press conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Goodyear's statement failed to clarify it's policy, which targeted a "certain ideology."


According to Reuters, shares in Goodyear fell 4.2% following the President's tweet. The company nearly reached $15 billion in revenue last year, mostly from tire sales. The company's branded tires were reportedly on 24% of new vehicles in the United States in 2018.

More
1
The Value of Upskilling Your Supply Chain
Upskilling programs are a cost-effective way to appeal to young talent who are drawn to creative benefits.
Aug 17th, 2020
2
ID Catches Up With MRO Distributor Shively Bros.
ID did a cover story on Flint, MI-based Shively Bros. in early 2012. Here, we re-connect with the MRO distributor to see what it's been up to lately.
Aug 13th, 2020
Hd Supply Kdfgnafd
HD Supply Selling White Cap to CDR for $2.9B
Private investment firm CDR will then merge White Cap with fellow large distributor Construction Supply Group.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1175690575
B2B Sales: Prevailing in Tough Times
Some of the most notable innovations of our time came amid American economic recession.
Aug 11th, 2020
Thumb2
Man Faces Charges After Spending PPP Loan on F-350, Lamborghini & Strip Clubs
One application listed a CEO who died the month before.
Aug 10th, 2020
Closer Look
Keough: The Importance of Small Business
Former ID editor Jack Keough explains how small businesses are responsible for most job creations in the US and account for half of all private-sector jobs.
Aug 10th, 2020
I Stock 1215953761 5f0cac50a6b3b 5f0cb81d91cd1
Distributor Pandemic Lessons and Silver Lining
COVID-19 has hammered manufacturing on an unprecedented scale. And yet, it's effectively shown the dire need for technology in distribution.
Aug 7th, 2020
Sw Bantam
SW Launches Bantam Brand to Address Glove Shortage
The new Bantam gloves are an alternative to nitrile and latex gloves at an economical price, making them ideal for everyday use in low-risk industries.
Aug 6th, 2020
1
ID Goes In-Depth With Industrial Supply Company
At 104 years old, Industrial Supply Co. navigates a pandemic while embracing digital tools.
Aug 6th, 2020
Salary Cover
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Salary Report
Our readers get real about pay, benefits and fears for the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aug 5th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Motion Sdf
Motion Industries Makes Pair of Acquisitions
The distributor closed on two deals on Aug. 1, adding companies near San Diego and far East Canada.
Aug 3rd, 2020