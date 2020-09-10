LED Flood Light for Parks & Recreation Applications

Sep 10th, 2020
HyLite LED Lighting
Pnr Series, Sports, Isometric Viewa

FORT MILL, SC — The AEON PNR Series is designed specifically for municipal, high school, collegiate, recreational indoor and outdoor applications. The AEON PNR Series has 2 popular lumen packages to suit a variety of indoor and outdoor applications: 500W with 69,200 delivered lumens and 750W with 97,000 delivered lumens.

The AEON PNR Series provides crisp Illumination, avoiding any Visual Discomfort. AEON’s Proprietary Optics produce the Ideal Light Distribution and Beam Angles for a variety of applications while saving you in energy costs use compared to traditional HID Lighting. With the PNR Series, you will enjoy a drastic reduction in your monthly utility bill and eliminate costly maintenance expenses and have a favorable impact on your bottom line. The PNR Series has an incredibly long life span of over 100,000 hours.

Engineered with state-of-the-art technology for efficiency, glare control and uniformity, the AEON features instant on/off, dimming, full controllability, high energy efficiency, flicker-free lighting and complete flexibility. The PNR Series has a high color rendition index showing true colors: CRI >85 that is ideal for broadcasting. Having UGR <19, our proprietary glare-free illumination creates no uncomfortable sensation or Visual Discomfort for the players or spectators. That makes the AEON PNR Series neighborhood-friendly with no spillage or skyglow.

More
Fastenal Vending
Fastenal's Sales Mix is Slowly Normalizing
The company's safety sales, up 120% year-over-year as recent as May, were down to a less stunning 35% in August.
Sep 4th, 2020
I Stock 1226054426
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 1
Reshoring initiatives have garnered significant momentum as manufacturers facing pandemic-related challenges look to streamline supply chains.
Aug 31st, 2020
Motionsasdf
Motion Industries Stays Aggressive, Acquires Motion Control/Automation Distributor
Motion further expands its automation offerings by adding a Kentucky-based distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
Lawson Productseasfd
Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster
At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 939278016aa
Not Resting, CD&R Will Acquire Epicor for $4.7 Billion
The news comes just three weeks after CD&R announced it will buy HD Supply's Construction & Industrial unit for $2.9 billion.
Aug 31st, 2020
I Stock 1163061322
How to Humanize the B2B Customer Experience and Minimize Churn Despite COVID-19
“Humanized” can sound like a fluffy, abstract word. What does it mean in practice? Conexiom's Ray Grady explains how B2B sellers can put it to use right now.
Aug 31st, 2020
118490197 595056247834781 7672268486723335700 Oa
Builders FirstSource to Buy BMC Stock Holdings for $2.5B
It will create a building materials distributor with $11 billion in annual sales, soon to be led by BMC's current CEO.
Aug 27th, 2020
1
Anti-Slip Stair Safety Treads
Ideal for steel pan or concrete poured steps, Wooster's Spectra treads are visually appealing and durable, yet can be quickly and easily replaced if damaged.
Aug 25th, 2020
Asdf
ID Chats With Fastenal CEO About NHL Deal
On Aug. 19, Fastenal announced that it is the NHL's new MRO partner through 2024. Here, CEO Dan Florness talks with ID's Mike Hockett about how the deal happened and how Fastenal will make it work.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 458686263
Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor
The company hasn't been shy about describing itself as a distributor lately, and its latest business results back that up.
Aug 24th, 2020
Growing World Economy And Positive Developments 586372856 6200x3778
Profit Drivers to Maximize Recovery
Despite the ongoing ambiguity, many manufacturers are not just surviving, but thriving by asking questions focused on innovation and collaboration.
Aug 19th, 2020
Thumb2
Goodyear Faces Backlash Over Discrimination Policy
An effective ban on MAGA and other political attire has outraged the president.
Aug 20th, 2020