SYSPRO, SugarCRM Target Mid-Market Distributors, Manufacturers

The companies say their ERP and CRM solution will help optimize supply chains and manufacturing.

SYSPRO USA
Oct 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 11 At 1 53 20 Pm

TUSTIN, Calif., and SAN FRANCISCO — SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning software, and SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, on Tuesday announced a partnership that provides mid-market manufacturers and distributors with a tightly integrated ERP and CRM solution.

As a result, customers can align the front and back offices to optimize inventory, streamline supply chain and manufacturing operations, and drive additional revenue.

The joint SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM offering delivers two-way sharing of information from both platforms. When sales teams have real-time access to ERP data through the CRM system, they can efficiently check product availability and process orders more efficiently. Furthermore, the integration provides sales and customer service teams with up-to-date inventory information from the ERP system. This allows them to provide accurate product availability and delivery timeframes to customers, preventing stockouts and over-promising.

Additionally, SugarCRM's AI-infused platform can analyze transactional and catalog data from SYSPRO to determine what products a customer is most likely to buy, suggest items to be cross-sold or upsold and then turn the sale into a step-by-step action for the sales rep. This powerful capability can significantly drive additional revenue for companies.

"SugarCRM is thrilled to partner with SYSPRO ERP to bring newfound productivity gains to sales, marketing, and customer service professionals," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's co-founder and chief strategy officer. "Powerful CRM and ERP integrations fulfill the need for a complete 'business operating system' spanning across the back-office and front-office to realize maximum productivity and efficiency within the business. Together with SYSPRO ERP, the Sugar platform will do the work to unlock customer insights, improve the experience by providing a 360-degree view of the customer, enable better decision-making with real-time analytics, and enhance collaboration with a single source of truth for all customer data."

"We've been using SYSPRO ERP to automate our back office for several years and were looking for the right complementary CRM in the front office," said Petra Schaefer, president of Adhesive Applications, a manufacturer of custom pressure-sensitive adhesive tape solutions. "We chose SugarCRM so that we could get earlier visibility into our sales pipeline and deliver a better customer experience."

"When looking for a best-of-breed CRM partner who understood mid-market manufacturing and distribution, SugarCRM was the obvious choice," said Sanjay Ejantkar, vice president of global alliances, SYSPRO Americas. "We already have several customers seeing enormous benefits even prior to launch. We look forward to continuing that momentum through this strategic partnership."

