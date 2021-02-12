DDI System Launches Version 22 of Inform ERP

DDI System’s latest product release includes advanced functionality that empowers distributors to elevate operations.

Feb 12th, 2021
DDI System
Ddi System Erp 22

SANDY HOOK, CT — DDI System, a distribution software company for mid-market wholesalers, announced the release of Inform ERP Software Version 22. The release supports DDI’s commitment to continually strengthen distribution technology through streamlined workflows and operational effectiveness. DDI’s market-aware feature set, customer engagement tools, embedded e-commerce, and warehouse management support more than 1,100 North American wholesale distributors competing in today’s transformational marketplace.

Mceclip0Inform ERP Version 22 offers dozens of new features. Drag and drop scheduling adds warehouse transfer shipments alongside customer delivery orders using Inform’s unique Truck Manifest. Track daily and operator picking status and completion rate for both warehouse transfers and customer sales orders on the Order Picker Progress screen.

Inform’s redesigned make-to-order assembly/fabrication display embeds kit components in line with the container product. In the components grid, each user customizes their display to add new editable fields with an easy-to-use column chooser. New make-to-order features make assemblies easier than ever with the ability to create new component items on-the-fly and procure kit components directly from order entry.

With an emphasis on helping distributors to differentiate themselves from the competition, this product release integrates with Mailgun to send and analyze email campaigns crafted directly in the ERP. Inform Marketing Manager builds targeted lists based on customer sales history and standard customer attributes and provides a simple HTML email editor to craft graphically-rich messages complete with product images and links to your eCommerce site.

Inform WMS continues its evolution with dozens of new features and enhanced functionality, including priority notifications to alert staff of new orders, paperless picking for stock transfers, and a redesigned home screen for speedier navigation. Numbered shortcuts allow for direct access with as few keystrokes as possible. WMS Receiving includes support for warehouse transfers, updating line-item receipts in real-time. New warehouse operations performance metrics analyzes the number of orders and line-items picked or received, segregated across sales orders, transfers, and purchase orders. Duration is recorded to calculate individual and overall time performance.

DDI's latest software upgrade rolls out more than 300+ improvements and new features in an unprecedented, user-friendly experience. “DDI System is laser-focused on delivering technology that drives operational excellence for wholesale distributors,” said Adam Waller, Co-Founder of DDI System. “We’re especially proud to have something for everyone in this release, including market-specific workflow improvements, role-specific dashboards, and dozens of enhancements that speed up customer order handling. I don’t know of another solution that combines CRM, a high-performance sales order system with content import, advanced product demand management, easy-to-use analytics, report creation, and a truly connected, hybrid eCommerce platform."

To register for upcoming live product demonstrations, or to set up a personalized consultation to discuss your business goals, please visit https://www.ddisystem.com/webinar or call 877-599-4334.

