Distribution One Launches Automated Tax Compliance Offering

Distribution One has partnered with tax compliance automation provider Avalara, and now offers its solution to the company's ERP-ONE customers.

Jun 14th, 2021
Distribution One
Avalara 2021 Header

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Distribution One, a developer of innovative, full-system distribution ERP software, announced June 9 that it has partnered with Avalara, a provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. Distribution One is now part of Avalara’s “Certified for AvaTax” program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience.

As a result of this partnership, Distribution One’s ERP-ONE customers can now choose Avalara’s AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real-time. In addition, Avalara’s CertCapture solution will collect, store, manage, and renew tax documents from vendors and buyers safely in the cloud, instead of dealing with a disorganized mass of digital or paper files. CertCapture helps businesses achieve compliance and remain audit-ready.

Trusted by distributors and wholesalers, the turnkey ERP-ONE software suite provides end-to-end distribution process functionality with integrations for E-Commerce, Amazon, Credit Card processing, Shipping providers, API, EDI, and more. With the AvaTax integration, ERP-ONE further raises the bar on user productivity by eliminating the manual processing and errors related to tax calculations. For 25 years, distributors have relied on Distribution One’s user-friendly software to manage business data securely and accurately and deliver companywide distribution process cost savings.

“Our partnership with Avalara is a gamechanger for our customers,” explains Larry Ward, Distribution One President. “They no longer have to suffer through overly complex and costly processes related to calculating and managing sales taxes. Our tax automation integration with Avalara powers accounting teams to new heights of productivity while also efficiently achieving compliance.”

Greg Chapman, senior vice president of partner management at Avalara said, “Distribution One understands the needs of its customers, and their ERP-ONE distribution software reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers.”

Distribution One is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector’s performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara’s tax compliance solutions.

Celebrating its 25 anniversary, Distribution One is a developer of innovative customer-focused ERP software serving wholesalers and distributors in multiple industries: Fasteners, Industrial Supply, Specialty Tool & Hardware, Construction, Electrical, Plumbing & HVAC, San-Jan, Retail Fulfillment, Medical Equipment & Supplies, Paper & Packaging, Food Service, Automotive, and more. With offices in New Jersey and Texas, Distribution One boasts a team of experienced ERP specialists who thrive on delivering solutions and US-based support to customers across North America and into Europe. The turnkey ERP-ONE business software delivers intuitive functionality that improves company-wide productivity and profitability.

