Distribution One Launches Redesigned Website Featuring its ERP-ONE Software

The user-friendly site serves visitors holding prior experience with ERP software, as well as those exploring the company-wide benefits of it for the first time.

Feb 3rd, 2022
Distribution One
Asfasd

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Distribution One announced Feb. 3 the newly redesigned website, www.distone.com, showcasing the new release of ERP-ONE distribution software as well as customer testimonials, informational resources, and the new spotlight on user roles.

The user-friendly website serves visitors holding prior experience with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software as well as those exploring the company-wide benefits of ERP for the first time. Those new to ERP software will enjoy the ERP Learning Path covering topics like software evaluation, scalability, differentiation from accounting systems, and more. Experienced distributors can view individual program functionality featuring screencaps from the new ERP-ONE software.

In addition, a new feature on the website provides an overview of specific role-based user activities like Financial Management, Inventory Management, Sales, and more by showcasing some of the programs that users rely upon to fulfill these daily responsibilities. The Distribution One website also shares valuable content including the company’s news and blog, an events calendar, white papers, customer success stories, and more.

“Just as our user-friendly ERP-ONE software simplifies the complex,” explains Distribution One President Larry Ward, “We’ve built our website to deliver information to help visitors understand how our innovations in ERP and integrated E-Commerce will help simplify their jobs and make their companies more profitable. For over 25 years, this customer-centric approach has been the force driving Distribution One innovations.”

As a leading end-to-end ERP distribution software resource for wholesalers and distributors across industries including fasteners, industrial supply, Jan/San, fine paper, and more, the 2022 Distribution One website expands on our ongoing commitment to provide educational resources and a positive user experience to every visitor.

Distribution One is an industry-leading developer of innovative customer-centric ERP software designed specifically for the needs of wholesalers and distributors. Formed in 1996 with offices in New Jersey and Texas, Distribution One is comprised of a team of experienced ERP specialists who thrive on providing solutions and US-based support to customers across North America and into Europe. The turnkey Cloud and On-Premise ERP-ONE business software delivers intuitive, end-to-end distribution process functionality that improves company-wide productivity and profitability. Supplemental features include integrated E-Commerce, Amazon connectivity, Credit Card processing, Sales Tax Compliance, Shipping integrations, Wireless Warehousing, and Mobile Apps. Discover more at the new www.distone.com.

More in ERP
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 1221331439
5 Common Cloud Migration Myths Debunked
Some companies hesitate to leap because of misconceptions around cost, compliance, scale, availability and security. Those issues are addressed here.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Infor Sd
New Infor ERP Program Targeted to Help Small & Mid-Sized Distributors
The "Three for Free" program is designed to help SMBs leverage cloud ERP in an effort to help them rebound from the pandemic and strengthen their businesses.
Jun 21st, 2021
Avalara 2021 Header
Distribution One Launches Automated Tax Compliance Offering
Distribution One has partnered with tax compliance automation provider Avalara, and now offers its solution to the company's ERP-ONE customers.
Jun 14th, 2021
Ep11tn
5 Minutes With ID: The Pandemic's Impact on Cloud ERP Use, Adoption
ID chats with Epicor's Sally Reitan about if the pandemic has accelerated distributors' rate of Cloud ERP adoption or altered how they use it.
Apr 15th, 2021
Gettyimages 496237230 1
NetSuite Unveils New Capabilities in Financials, Inventory Management, Analytics
New automation, insights and efficiency capabilities enhance financial, inventory and operational management for organizations of all sizes.
Apr 14th, 2021
Tributea
ERP Provider Tribute Makes Organizational Changes
The company has a new president and a handful of new corporate managers and department managers.
Feb 24th, 2021
Ddi System Erp 22
DDI System Launches Version 22 of Inform ERP
DDI System’s latest product release includes advanced functionality that empowers distributors to elevate operations.
Feb 12th, 2021
Blue Ridge
Supply Chain Planning & Pricing Provider Blue Ridge Partners with AD
Blue Ridge delivers a purpose-built planning alternative to ERPs for distributors that improves revenue and increases efficiency.
Dec 18th, 2020
Prophet 21
Epicor Launches Latest Version of Prophet 21 ERP
The 2020.2 release of Epicor Prophet 21 is geared for distributors to modernize processes as they pivot and adapt to a rapidly-changing market.
Oct 29th, 2020
Ek8z7zv W0 A Ipwxd
Epicor Announces 10.2.700 ERP Release
Learn about all the new features here.
Oct 22nd, 2020
NetSuite's Analytics Warehouse
NetSuite Expands Partner Initiatives
NetSuite's new supply chain and operations innovations include capabilities for automated fulfillment and supply planning, along with intelligent predicted risk.
Oct 12th, 2020