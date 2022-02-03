Distribution One Launches Redesigned Website Featuring its ERP-ONE Software

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Distribution One announced Feb. 3 the newly redesigned website, www.distone.com, showcasing the new release of ERP-ONE distribution software as well as customer testimonials, informational resources, and the new spotlight on user roles.

The user-friendly website serves visitors holding prior experience with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software as well as those exploring the company-wide benefits of ERP for the first time. Those new to ERP software will enjoy the ERP Learning Path covering topics like software evaluation, scalability, differentiation from accounting systems, and more. Experienced distributors can view individual program functionality featuring screencaps from the new ERP-ONE software.

In addition, a new feature on the website provides an overview of specific role-based user activities like Financial Management, Inventory Management, Sales, and more by showcasing some of the programs that users rely upon to fulfill these daily responsibilities. The Distribution One website also shares valuable content including the company’s news and blog, an events calendar, white papers, customer success stories, and more.

“Just as our user-friendly ERP-ONE software simplifies the complex,” explains Distribution One President Larry Ward, “We’ve built our website to deliver information to help visitors understand how our innovations in ERP and integrated E-Commerce will help simplify their jobs and make their companies more profitable. For over 25 years, this customer-centric approach has been the force driving Distribution One innovations.”

As a leading end-to-end ERP distribution software resource for wholesalers and distributors across industries including fasteners, industrial supply, Jan/San, fine paper, and more, the 2022 Distribution One website expands on our ongoing commitment to provide educational resources and a positive user experience to every visitor.

Distribution One is an industry-leading developer of innovative customer-centric ERP software designed specifically for the needs of wholesalers and distributors. Formed in 1996 with offices in New Jersey and Texas, Distribution One is comprised of a team of experienced ERP specialists who thrive on providing solutions and US-based support to customers across North America and into Europe. The turnkey Cloud and On-Premise ERP-ONE business software delivers intuitive, end-to-end distribution process functionality that improves company-wide productivity and profitability. Supplemental features include integrated E-Commerce, Amazon connectivity, Credit Card processing, Sales Tax Compliance, Shipping integrations, Wireless Warehousing, and Mobile Apps. Discover more at the new www.distone.com.