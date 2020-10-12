NetSuite Expands Partner Initiatives

NetSuite's new supply chain and operations innovations include capabilities for automated fulfillment and supply planning, along with intelligent predicted risk.

Oct 12th, 2020
NetSuite
NetSuite's Analytics Warehouse
NetSuite's Analytics Warehouse

REDWOOD SHORES, CA — To help partners maximize customer success and meet the growing customer demand for cloud ERP, Oracle NetSuite continues to invest in its partner programs. The latest updates to the NetSuite Partner Programs include new initiatives to embrace expanded partner profiles and build out micro-vertical practices. In addition, the NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Program and SuiteLife, a comprehensive set of resources, certified training and tools, continue to gain momentum and now support 600 partners in 85 countries.

Xmp1cwh V 400x400“Our investment in the channel continues to pay off for NetSuite partners and the customers they serve,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “This year has shown the importance of partnerships as businesses across all industries look for new ways to work together to adapt to change and build resilience. New initiatives such as the NetSuite Associate Solution Provider Program, as well as our increased investment in existing programs, will help our partners navigate the complexities of today’s economy and take advantage of the NetSuite cloud.”  

The NetSuite Partner Program includes global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers. NetSuite partners provide a combination of services to NetSuite customers, ranging from project management, integration and implementation services to regulatory compliance, tax and audit advice, and system selection guidance in areas such as ERP, HCM, CRM and omnichannel commerce. These services are delivered on the core NetSuite platform to meet increasing demand for integrated cloud applications that drive business agility and deliver exceptional time to value.

The latest updates to the NetSuite partner programs include:

  • Associate Solution Provider Program: Helps digital marketing agencies and ecommerce consultancies that service retail, direct-to-consumer, and digitally native brands deliver NetSuite solutions focused on customer experience and professional services management as a first step in building a comprehensive NetSuite cloud ERP practice. New combined resources guide partners in developing practices for NetSuite’s solutions, including Bronto, OpenAir, and SuiteCommerce. In addition, the program gives partners the benefits of NetSuite’s broader partner ecosystem including access to training, while providing a pathway to become an ERP Solution Provider partner.
  • Build Your Own Microvertical Program: Provides partners with a leading, best practice approach to creating NetSuite-based industry solutions leveraging their domain expertise. The program now supports more than 40 partner microverticals including solar installers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, commercial furniture suppliers, RV/travel trailer manufacturers, and breweries, distilleries, and wineries. NetSuite partners that target microverticals grow five times faster than partners that don’t and are also able to drive incremental revenue on top of their core NetSuite business.
  • BPO Partner Program: The industry’s first BPO program that provides a unified cloud-based solution of ERP, CRM, and ecommerce to support small businesses and fast-growing startups has grown exponentially in the last year. By developing services offering built on NetSuite, BPO partners can continue to reduce costs, speed time-to-value, and improve efficiency and visibility via a single platform while providing their customers a seamless transition plan to NetSuite as their solution of choice in the future.
  • SuiteLife: Provides a comprehensive set of resources, certified training and tools that enable partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas and industries. Since it was launched in April 2019, more than 130 new partners have taken advantage of SuiteLife to quickly and easily gain the knowledge and expertise required to help customers succeed, differentiate their practices and expand their business. SuiteLife enables more than 600 NetSuite partners worldwide to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries.

Supporting Quotes from Partners

 “As the demand for our services increase exponentially, we’ve also realized that most accounting solutions don’t scale to meet the needs of our clients’ or the pace of their growth,” said Kenji Kuramoto, CEO and founder, Acuity. “NetSuite is the first solution we've seen in the 16 years we have been in business that can take our clients from startup all the way to IPO. Having a consistent platform that can support every stage of a business and is both cost effective and scalable is an exceptional advantage that we are excited to rollout for our clients.” 

“The solar distribution and installation industries are especially complex and our clients need a unified system for all of their business processes that enables them to zero in on problem areas, reduce costs, and maximize revenues,” said Blu Banyan. “We turned to the NetSuite Build Your Own Microvertical Program to create SolarSuccess, a NetSuite application that is designed to meet the specific business challenges faced by solar installers. NetSuite’s unique, holistic approach to creating customized solutions for industries continues to make the difference for our business and for our clients’ success.” 


For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 22,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

