Fastenal January Organic Sales Improve from December

January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.

Mike Hockett
Feb 6th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw

Fastenal reported its January 2019 sales results on Thursday, showing a modest increase in year-over-year sales.

The company — No. 5 on Industrial Distribution’s 2019 Big 50 List — reported January sales of $462.9 million, up 3.6 percent year-over-year (YoY), with organic sales up by that same amount.

That daily sales growth was an improvement from December’s 1.0 percent growth, but follows it as the second-smallest YoY monthly growth the company has had since December 2016’s 3.2 percent. That was the company’s most recent low water mark before sales consistently hovered between the high single digits and mid double-digits throughout most of 2017 and 2018 before the current industrial recession took hold around Q2 of 2019.

Below, see Fastenal’s year-over-year monthly daily sales gains since the start of 2019:

  • January 2019 - 13.3%
  • February 2019 - 10.5%
  • March 2019 - 12.7%
  • April 2019 - 7.4%
  • May 2019- 9.5%
  • June 2019 - 7.0%
  • July 2019 - 6.1%
  • August 2019 - 6.3%
  • September 2019 - 5.8%
  • October 2019 - 4.3%
  • November 2019 - 5.7%
  • December 2019 - 1.0%
  • January 2020 - 3.6%

In January 2020, Fastenal’s US daily sales grew 3.1 percent YoY in the US, 8.4 percent in Canada/Mexico and dipped 0.2 percent elsewhere. Those figures compare with December’s flat (0.0 percent) growth in the US, 5.8 percent growth in Canada/Mexico and 12.8 percent growth elsewhere.

Other notes from Fastenal’s January 2020:

Daily sales to manufacturing customers grew 4.3 percent YoY (+1.9 percent in Dec.), while sales to non-residential construction customers grew 3.2 percent (+0.2 percent in Dec.).

Daily sales of Fasteners grew 1.3 percent YoY (- 0.5 percent in Dec.), while other sales grew 4.9 percent (+2.4 percent in Dec.).

Fastenal ended January with an even 22,000 total personnel, up 0.7 percent YoY. Fastenal has 14,222 total selling personnel, up 0.3 percent YoY.

Fastenal reported its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Jan. 17. Q4 sales of $1.28 billion were up 3.7 percent YoY, with daily sales up by that same amount. Q4 total profit of $179 million was up 5.9 percent YoY, while gross profit of $598 million increased 1.8 percent and operating profit of $239 million grew 2.4 percent. For the full year, Fastenal had total 2019 sales of $5.33 billion, up 7.4 percent over 2018. Total profit of $791 million increased 5.2 percent, gross profit was up 4.9 percent and operating profit of $1.06 billion grew 5.8 percent.

In December, Fastenal announced the launch of its Product Locator app, which allows for simple or refined product searched based on either location or part.

Fastenal's January results were posted one day after the release of Fastener Clearing House's January Fastener Distributor Index, which showed a sizable improvement after three straight months of decline into contraction territory.

More in Earnings
Grainger Dc
Grainger's 2019 Sales Increase 2.4%; Q4 up 3%
The company's sales expectedly slowed in Q4 amid the greater industry slowdown.
Jan 30th, 2020
Stanley Bd
New Tools & Storage Leadership at Stanley B&D
Tools & Storage segment president Jeffrey Ansell will step down from his position during the first half of 2020, to be succeeded by Jaime Ramirez.
Jan 29th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
The 3M World Headquarters complex in suburban St. Paul.
3M to Cut 1,500 Jobs as 2019 Sales Fall 1.9%
The company announced a new business model aimed to streamline operations that involves consolidating manufacturing, supply chain and customer operations.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, traders monitor stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange.
After 2019, CEOs Must Grow Profits Soon
Investors are likely to give CEOs another pass this upcoming earnings season — which didn't have the benefit of the first year of lower tax rates — but in 2020, companies will need to deliver more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
Hd Supply Trucks
HD Supply Q3 Sales Up 2%
The company's two segments — Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial — had essentially equal sales and performance.
Dec 10th, 2019
Fastenal Ereccx
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Nov., Reversing Trend
Though still considerably slower than what Fastenal started the year with, November's figures were a reversal a year-long deceleration.
Dec 5th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Posts Decelerated Q3 Sales, But Still Solid Growth
Sales were down sequentially and slower than Q2, but still up a healthy 6.2 percent year-over-year, along with increased profits.
Nov 8th, 2019
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal Posts 4.3% October Sales Growth; Was 13% in January
While the company's October growth is still positive, it's a long ways from the consistent double-digit growth the company saw throughout 2018.
Nov 6th, 2019
Wajax
Wajax Q3 Industrial Parts Sales Rise 2.4% Year-over-Year
Wajax' Industrial Parts segment had a modest year-over-year increase, but a larger sequential decrease from Q2.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wsafety
DNOW's Q3 Sales Fall 9% Year-Over-Year
DNOW noted that even after integrating two acquisitions during Q2, it reduced its total headcount and branch count during Q3.
Nov 6th, 2019