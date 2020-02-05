January Fastener Distributor Index Posts Major Rebound

One month after sinking to the lowest reading in its 9-year history, the FDI jumped back into expansion territory last month.

Mike Hockett
Feb 5th, 2020
Fastener I Stock
iStock

After a three-month slide culminating in the lowest reading in its nine-year history, FCH Sourcing Network's monthly Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) began 2020 on a high note, showing a considerable gain last month.

The FDI — operated by FCH in partnership with R.W. Baird — showed that January registered a seasonally-adjusted reading of 51.4, jumping 6.7 points from December and back into expansion territory. December's mark of 44.4 was the lowest reading since the FDI's inception in January 2012.

For the index, any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion, whereas anything below 50.0 indicates contraction.

The index had declined in three straight months following a recent high water mark of 56.0 in September 2019 before January's big jump. It essentially correlated with a slide in the Intitute of Supply Management's monthly Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which declined in five of the six months since June 2019 and was in contraction territory in November and December before rebounding with a 50.9 January reading.

The FDI's forward-looking-indicator (FLI) — which measures distributor respondents' expectations for future fastener market conditions — had a healthy 4.7-point gain in January to an expansion mark of 50.9. It was the FLI's first expansion reading since April 2019.

"Overall, fastener market conditions started off the year on a solid note in January, while respondents’ implied February forecasts are for continued moderate improvement given an FLI slightly above 50," noted R.W. Baird analyst David J. Manthey, CFA, about January's FDI numbers.

The FDI had been in expansion territory for 20 consecutive months before dipping to 48.3 this past June, recovering over the summer to a peak of 56.0 in September before declining each month since until January.

In January's FDI, the seasonally-adjusted sales index jumped 15.1 points to a break-even mark of 50.0. In other January metrics:

  • Employment increased 12.4 points from December to 56.7;
  • Supplier Deliveries increased 5.2 points from December to 58.3;
  • Respondent Inventories dipped 2.3 points from December to 63.3;
  • Customer Inventories dipped 2.1 points from December to 58.3;
  • Month-to-Month pricing fell 2.6 points from December to 58.3; and
  • Year-to-Year pricing fell 9.7 points from December to 70.0

The FDI's six-month outlook showed solid optimistic improvement in January:

  • 33 percent of respondents now expect higher activity six months from now (compared to 25 percent in December)
  • 50 percent of respondents expect similar activity six months from now (compared to 47 percent in Dec.)
  • 17 percent of respondents expect lower activity six months from now (compared to 28 percent in Dec.)

Despite the overall solid improvement for the FDI's January figures, Mantey noted that respondent commentary still skewed negative overall. Mantey noted that while trends were on a balance better-than-expected for a majority of respondents, qualitive survey feedback still suggested a fairly muted demand environment. 

See the full January FDI chart below:

Source: Baird, FCH Sourcing Network, Institute for Supply Management

More in Economy
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
Dec. US Durable Goods Orders Up 2.4%
Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 930441434
Nov. Cutting Tool Consumption Down 10% YoY
The Association for Manufacturing Technology's chairman commented that the declining sales volumes seen through 2019 are expected to continue into 2020.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a carpenter works on a construction site in North Andover, MA.
Dec. US Housing Construction Jumps 16.9%
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand amid historically low unemployment.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hold the U.S. China Trade Agreement after signing it in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington.
US, China Deal Aims to Simmer Tensions
Trump and China's chief trade negotiator, Liu He, met at the White House Wednesday to sign the modest agreement.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 2018 show held in Beijing, China. China&rsquo;s government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019&rsquo;s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.
US Axes China's Currency Manipulator Label
The action comes five months after the Trump administration had branded China a currency manipulator.
Jan 13th, 2020