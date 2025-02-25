Field Fastener Expands South and West

Fastener and Class C components distributor Field Fastener announced Friday that it has opened new facilities in Arizona and Arkansas.

The new locations expand the Illinois company’s footprint to 10 hubs in the U.S. and 13 sites worldwide. The Batesville, Arkansas, facility adds another location in the southern U.S., while the Phoenix site represents the company’s first in the Southwest.

“We are thrilled to bring our best-in-class VMI and engineering expertise to Phoenix and Batesville,” Field Executive Vice President Chris Pauli said in the announcement. “This expansion represents an ongoing effort to having our products and services closer to the customer.”