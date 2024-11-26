CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — CK Supply Inc., a leader in industrial gases and welding supplies, announced its expansion in Riverside, Missouri — an investment of more than $10 million.

CK Supply Executive Vice President CK Supply Brad Dunn, Miller Stauch Construction President Duane Dean and Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose expressed excitement over the company’s new facility, which is set to become a central hub for the Kansas City region.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint here in Riverside,” said Dunn. “This strategic move aligns with our mission to better serve our community, customers and employee-owners by enhancing our operational capacity and creating new jobs.”

The expansion is due in part to two other recent milestones for CK Supply, including the 2023 acquisition of Welds Supply Inc. and a 2021 Employee Ownership Stock Plan transition.

“Our goal is to represent Riverside well and be active community stewards,” Dunn added.

Rose highlighted the shared history and values between Riverside and CK Supply, celebrating the mutual growth and transformation of both the company and the city.

“This project represents not just an investment in infrastructure but a commitment to the people and the future of Riverside,” said Rose.

The Riverside expansion reflects CK Supply’s longstanding commitment to community stewardship and local economic growth. The new facility, designed to serve a 200-mile radius, will help the company meet growing demand while offering exceptional service.

During construction, CK Supply will remain open and operating from its existing facility and is actively welcoming new customers looking for a strong partnership when it comes to compressed gases, welding equipment and dry ice.



