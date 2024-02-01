Grainger to Add Distribution Hub Near Houston

The Hockley, Texas, facility will be one of the company's largest.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Feb 1, 2024
Grainger distribution center, Minooka, Ill.
W.W. Grainger

CHICAGO — Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products, on Thursday announced plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Hockley, Texas, in 2026.

The new "Houston Texas Distribution Center" will provide additional capacity for the company to continue delivering best-in-class, next-day complete orders to customers.

Grainger plans to break ground this spring.

"Our customers want the right product, in the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time," said Rob Reynolds, Grainger senior vice president, branch and DC operations. "Greater Houston is an ideal location because it's geographically close to current and potential customers, and it sits in the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States."

Grainger's Houston Texas Distribution Center is expected to house more than 250,000 industrial supply items, such as hand and power tools, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, fluid power solutions, lighting, power transmission equipment, and motors. The company anticipates the new facility will employ approximately 400 team members within a year of opening in 2026.

The building will be constructed on a vacant 108-acre parcel of land in Hockley, about 37 miles northwest of Houston in Harris County. Upon opening, it will be one of Grainger's largest U.S. facilities.

This distribution center is just one of the company's major construction projects currently underway. A 525,000-square-foot bulk warehouse in Pineville, North Carolina, is scheduled to open later this year and a 535,000-square-foot distribution center in Gresham, Oregon, is on track to open next year. This expansion will enhance network operations, accommodate a growing product offer and allow Grainger to expand its next-day delivery offer.

Grainger already operates more than 45 locations in the state of Texas, including six branches within the city of Houston, plus a 374,000-square-foot distribution center and 441,000-square-foot bulk warehouse both outside of Dallas.

The property will be developed by Hines, a global real estate investment, development and property manager.

January 31, 2024
Independent Electric branch, Napa, Calif.
Independent Electric Rebranded Under Sonepar Subsidiaries
January 31, 2024
Indianapolis, Ind.
Macomb Group Adds Indianapolis Branch
January 30, 2024
Boston Header Image 1170x446
F.W. Webb Relocates Boston Wholesale Hub, Showroom
January 23, 2024
