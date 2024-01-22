Threadline Products Opens New Headquarters

The new facility combines the operations of Threadline and Atlantic Bolt, which was acquired in 2022.

Threadline Products
Jan 22, 2024
I Stock 1467852934
iStock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Threadline Products – a fastener fabrication company serving the industrial and construction industries – has announced the opening of its 27,635-square-foot headquarters to meet growing demand. 

The recently established main office, situated at 2000 Donald Ross Road in Charlotte,  brings together the two sites of Threadline and Atlantic Bolt, the latter being a legacy acquisition from 2022. Threadline Products acquired Atlantic Bolt in 2022 to enhance its responsive, reliable service and array of anchor bolts, hardware, rebar, and other fabricated steel products.

Threadline celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. 

The facility triples the overall square footage of the previous facilities while doubling manufacturing capacity. 

“The new headquarters puts our entire Charlotte team under one roof. With that comes greater collaboration and efficiency,” said Jenny Miller, president of Threadline. “With the additional manufacturing space and newly added equipment, we will be able to match increasing demand from our existing customers and expand our offerings to many more new customers.” 

The acquisition combined Atlantic Bolt's breadth of stocked hardware and fasteners with Threadline's expertise in custom fabrication products. Now, the new facility increases Threadline’s storage space for raw materials and boosts production capacity. 

“With this significant investment, we can deliver on our promise to be fast and flexible at an even higher standard than before,” said Josh Miller, vice president of Threadline. “This positions us to serve the Carolinas, the Southeast and beyond. A quick turnaround is key to our operations, and we have invested heavily in the latest technology and equipment to fulfill that commitment. This is a real statement of our intent to grow with our customers and be leaders in our industry.”

