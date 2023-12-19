ABB Breaks Ground on New Mexico Factory

The plant will support the company's utility, renewable energy and distribution partners.

ABB
Dec 19, 2023
Ac9 8244
ABB/Globe Newswire

ATLANTA — As parts of the U.S. power grid pass the century mark, increasing electric demands and extreme weather conditions are straining the aging infrastructure’s ability to support capacity.

In response, ABB Installation Products broke ground on its new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to meet increased demand for ABB’s leading Elastimold cable accessory solutions used to improve grid hardening and help power millions of homes, businesses and communities.

The more than $40 million investment, announced earlier this year by ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, further strengthens ABB’s U.S. manufacturing footprint with inventory for electric utility, renewable energy and distribution partners globally. ABB’s 90,000-square-foot greenfield facility is expected to begin operations in late 2024 to produce Elastimold cable accessories and solutions. The site will also integrate ABB robotics technology, digital operations and a Center of Excellence to support job training, customer collaboration and advanced research and development.

“ABB’s investment in a new manufacturing facility expands our production capabilities and doubles our capacity to support utilities in revitalizing the US energy infrastructure and tackling climate solutions,” said Ralph Donati, EVP and U.S. and Latin America region leader, ABB Installation Products division. “Today’s groundbreaking also commemorates 50 years as a leading employer in Albuquerque with the creation of 55 new full-time jobs, underscoring our commitment to New Mexico and role as a top 10 manufacturing employer in the state.”

ABB Installation Products currently employs more than 450 associates in Albuquerque who develop, test and produce a broad range of custom and standard utility solutions at its existing site on the 40-acre campus at 6625 Bluewater Road NW. Building the additional facility on the campus furthers ABB’s strategy to develop technology, equipment, materials and installation methods that enable utilities to protect and improve the capacity and reliability of electrical systems.

The U.S. remains ABB’s largest market by revenue, and growing jobs and manufacturing in New Mexico adds to over $14 billion ABB has invested in the U.S. since 2010. It also builds on more than $100 million in ABB Installation Products expansions and improvements made in the U.S. since 2020 to increase manufacturing capacity to eight facilities, drive innovation and sustainability, and bring needed products closer to customers.

I Stock 1293327650
Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.
December 18, 2023
Texas Warehouse V2 750x500
Rotor Clip Adds North Texas Distribution Hub
December 15, 2023
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
December 11, 2023
