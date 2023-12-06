Southwire Announces Closure of China, Florida Facilities

The Florida location's cable tie production will be relocated to a Southwire facility in Honduras.

Southwire Co. LLC
Dec 6, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Southwire

CARROLLTON, Ga. — As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire has announced that it will close its facilities in Langfang, China, and Crestview, Florida, effective Dec. 29, 2023, and Feb. 2, 2024, respectively. 

“At Southwire, we are committed to serving our customers in the most efficient manner, and part of this commitment involves examining our manufacturing footprint,” said Peter Lugo, senior vice president of product management for Southwire’s Tools, Components & Assembled Solutions business unit. “While these types of decisions are never easy, this move represents the best use of our investments and ensures that Southwire continues to remain competitive in the marketplace.”   

Southwire began operating in its Langfang facility in 2016 following the company’s acquisition of Sumner Manufacturing. The location has produced various lifts, jack stands, welding tools and more since its acquisition, allowing Southwire to expand its tools and equipment business.  

Southwire's Crestview facility — previously known as American Elite Molding — was acquired in November 2020. The facility’s production of nylon cable ties has provided growth opportunities and increased the company’s product offering within the TCAS business unit.   

The creation of cable ties currently produced in Crestview will be relocated to Southwire’s facility in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. This will enable the organization to simplify and streamline similar manufacturing processes at its facilities to better meet customers’ needs.

Production from the Langfang facility will be relocated to third-party manufacturers.  

“The decision to close the Crestview and Langfang facilities was not made lightly, and it is not a reflection on the Southwire team members there,” said Jamie Richmond, vice president of operations for Southwire’s TCAS business. “We would like to thank our team members in both Crestview and Langfang for their years of service, and we will work to ensure that those impacted by this decision are treated with dignity and respect throughout the transition.” 

